NHS Concept to Commerce Makes a Strong Debut, Driving Innovation and Growth

Accelerate Product Sourcing, Private Label, and Manufacturing at NHS Concept to Commerce – Mark Your Calendar for March 2027

LAS VEGAS, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The retail industry reached a pivotal milestone last week with the successful debut of NHS Concept to Commerce. Evolving from its 80-year show success roots as the National Hardware Show, this reimagined NHS Concept to Commerce event has officially shifted the paradigm from a traditional trade show to focus on what matters most today: connecting buying teams with new products, new suppliers, and the partners needed to bring ideas to market. Save the date March 9-10, 2027, in Las Vegas next year!

Accelerate Product Sourcing, Private Label, and Manufacturing at NHS Concept to Commerce NHS Concept to Commerce: The End‑to‑End Event for Product Discovery and Sourcing

NHS Concept to Commerce is redefining how the retail industry connects as the premier event for innovation, sourcing, private label development, and manufacturing all in one place. Built for today's evolving retail ecosystem, the show connects innovators, entrepreneurs, merchants, buyers, private label leaders, sourcing executives, procurement teams, operations professionals, compliance specialists, and R&D decision-makers to focus on turning ideas into retail-ready products faster and more efficiently.

The debut of NHS Concept to Commerce attracted 600 leading exhibitors, 50% of which were new exhibitors showcasing new products across key categories, including merchants & retail-ready brands that represent established retail-ready solutions across hardware, outdoor living, lighting, tools, and home products providing buyers with immediate assortment opportunities.

International manufacturers with robust private label capabilities and established global factory networks showcased the strength of international manufacturing across tools, outdoor living, plastics, rubber, heating, and broader home improvement categories, offering retailers and brands direct sourcing partnerships and private label opportunities.

This year's show features exhibitors from more than 60 countries, including: Australia, Canada, China, Germany, India, Thailand, United States, Vietnam

NHS Concept to Commerce included several new programming updates including:

A Purpose-Built Journey: From Ideation to Shelf

The 2026 show floor featured a streamlined, outcome-driven layout designed to maximize ROI for attendees navigating tighter timelines and more complex retail decisions. Key hubs included:

Inventor Pavilion: A centralized hub for breakthrough ideas and early-stage prototypes. The Inventor Pavilion is a discovery zone where innovation gets its first commercial break. Many Inventor Pavilion products have gone on to secure retail placement with major national chains.

A centralized hub for breakthrough ideas and early-stage prototypes. The Inventor Pavilion is a discovery zone where innovation gets its first commercial break. Many Inventor Pavilion products have gone on to secure retail placement with major national chains. Global Manufacturing & Private Label Pavilion: Connecting brands directly with vetted factories from over 60 countries, including Mexico, Vietnam, and India, effectively bringing the global supply chain to a single location.

Connecting brands directly with vetted factories from over 60 countries, including Mexico, Vietnam, and India, effectively bringing the global supply chain to a single location. The Brand Pavilion: A curated showcase of market-ready products from household names and emerging brands.

Programming Highlights: Data, Sustainability, and Strategy

This year's curated programming focused on the tools and trends defining the modern home. Key highlights included:

Houzz & The Digital Transformation: A featured session with Houzz explored how data-driven design trends are influencing consumer purchasing power. The programming highlighted how retailers can leverage Houzz's visual insights to predict the "next big thing" in home aesthetics before products even hit production.

A featured session with Houzz explored how data-driven design trends are influencing consumer purchasing power. The programming highlighted how retailers can leverage Houzz's visual insights to predict the "next big thing" in home aesthetics before products even hit production. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Growth Series: Industry titan Scotts led discussions on the "Future of the Green Industry," focusing on sustainable lawn care and smart garden technology. Their presence underscored the show's commitment to category-leading innovation and environmental stewardship.

Industry titan Scotts led discussions on the "Future of the Green Industry," focusing on sustainable lawn care and smart garden technology. Their presence underscored the show's commitment to category-leading innovation and environmental stewardship. Retail Sourcing & Private Label Strategy: Sessions focused on how major retailers are shortening development cycles and building proprietary brands to combat inflation.

Sessions focused on how major retailers are shortening development cycles and building proprietary brands to combat inflation. Sustainability & Smart Tech: Deep dives into the "Green Industry" and how AI is being integrated into the home improvement space.

"The industry doesn't need another transactional trade show — it needs a better way to discover what's next and get to market quickly," said Hector Morfin Chong, Event Director with RX Global. "That's what we've built with NHS Concept to Commerce: a more targeted environment focused on new products, new suppliers, and real opportunities to move from concept to shelf efficiently."

The United Inventors Association (UIA) awards at the NHS Concept to Commerce recognize outstanding inventors in the Inventors Pavilion, often featuring a "Product Showdown" competition. These awards highlight innovative products and offer, mentorship, and industry recognition to emerging inventors, with winners often announced during the show.

Rising Star - Vivian Day (The Better Tool Company)

Most Innovative - MultiPail

Best in Show - Anchor Works

Best Marketing - Mission Tool Company

The NHPA Retailers' Choice Awards, sponsored by the North American Hardware and Paint Association, honor the year's most innovative products, selected by a panel of independent retailers at industry trade shows. Dating back to 1966, the award highlights ~30 products annually that offer high sales potential and unique value, guiding retailers on top-tier inventory. Recipients include:

HOMEDANT K-Steel Shelving Solutions

Gator Magnetic Hook and Baskets

TripleLite Keychain Flashlight and Wide-Beam Flashlight

Take-Off Adhesive Remover

JD Hardware LLC Survival Garden Seeds

Composer Garbage Disposal

Lucyd Smart Eyewear

M&M Industries Bags N' Seals

Quick Draw Pencil Holders

CKD Solutions Funl

How Women Rise at NHS Concept to Commerce is a dedicated initiative, often in partnership with Build Women, designed to empower female leaders in hardware through dedicated panels, networking, and keynotes, including "The Power of Building Your Personal Brand". Recipients include:

Lifetime Achievement Award: Gina Schaefer, Co-Founder, A Few Cool Hardware Stores – Acehardwaredc.com, Author of Recovery Hardware

Community Impact Award: Darla Claypool, Sr. Director Corporate Philanthropy at City of Hope

Rising Star Award: Brookelyn McClellan, Marketing and Business Strategy Manager, Hardware Sales

Leadership Excellence Award: Sarah Lee, Vice President - Purchasing, Blish-Mize Co.

About NHS Concept to Commerce: NHS Concept to Commerce is a premier event connecting retailers, manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors with inventors, private label partners, and global factories—streamlining product discovery, supplier sourcing, and speed to market. Find products, source suppliers, and build brands—smarter, faster, and more profitably. Launched in 2026. For more information, visit: www.nhsconcepttocommerce.com.

Inquiries: Kathryn Emery | 888-425-9377 | [email protected]

SOURCE NHS Concept to Commerce