New National Study Finds 54% of Parents Report Student Worry or Concern About School Transportation

Zum Identifies a "Transportation Anxiety Crisis," Estimates ~$15 Billion in Annual Educational Loss, and Introduces a System Designed to Address Its Root Causes

Zum CMX helps solve the Transportation Anxiety Crisis, delivering reliability, transparency, efficiency — at scale

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Every weekday, America's school transportation system moves an estimated 26 million students—nearly nine times more passengers than all U.S. airlines combined. Yet new national research reveals a widespread but under-recognized problem affecting students across the country: what Zūm calls the Transportation Anxiety Crisis.

For many students, getting to and from school is not routine. Delays, uncertainty, and disruption create anxiety around the daily commute, with impacts that extend across families, schools, and the broader community.

Zum is revolutionizing mass mobility with its Connected Mobility Experience (Zum CMX™) system that connects and coordinates people, vehicles, and operations in real time. In the $50 billion student mobility market – the largest segment of the mass mobility industry – Zum CMX is transforming a daily source of anxiety and disruption into a reliable, transparent, and efficient mobility experience for students and families. Speed Speed Every weekday, America’s school transportation system moves an estimated 26 million students—nearly nine times more passengers than all U.S. airlines combined. Yet new national research reveals a widespread but under-recognized problem affecting students across the country: what Zūm calls the Transportation Anxiety Crisis.

The Transportation Anxiety Crisis

According to a survey conducted by National Opinion Research Center (NORC) at the University of Chicago, 54% of parents report that their child has expressed worry or concern about using school transportation. That anxiety can show up in the classroom and make learning harder. It ripples through families and school communities every single day.

When this plays out across millions of students, the anxiety and disruption add up to an enormous amount of lost learning. Based on missed school days and late arrivals alone, that impact totals approximately 55 billion instructional minutes a year (1), or roughly $15 billion in wasted educational spending(2).

This figure understates the true cost, because of the additional cascading impacts on families, caregivers, drivers, and schools.

A Daily Source of Anxiety for Students and Families

Transportation-related disruption and the anxiety it creates have become a routine part of the school experience. The NORC survey found:

39% of parents report their child has arrived late to school due to school transportation issues

18% have missed entire school days

27% of parents report that children feel anxious or stressed when school transportation is delayed or canceled

Teens report difficulty focusing, missed homework, and fatigue resulting from school transportation challenges

Parents also feel significant anxiety and disruption:

66% of parents worry when they don't know where their child is

79% step in to drive their child when transportation fails

41% report that school-provided transportation delays or cancellations are a problem for their work or daily responsibilities

"This Is a Learning Problem"

"The morning commute to school is not just logistics—it is the on-ramp to learning," said Ritu Narayan, Founder and CEO of Zum. "A child who arrives late and anxious is not ready to learn. What this research shows is that the challenge is not only operational—it is emotional, and it is affecting millions of students every day."

"When students miss some or all of the school day because the bus didn't show up or was late, it doesn't just affect that day—it compounds," said LaTanya Franklin, Chief Academic Officer for Kansas City Public Schools. "Students can't learn if they're not in the building, and they can't focus if they arrive feeling unprepared or stressed."

A Proven Approach, Now Clearly Defined

Adopted in 17 states, Zum now operates a unified system across more than 4,500 schools, including Omaha Public Schools, Boston Public Schools, Kansas City Public Schools, Los Angeles Unified, and San Francisco Unified, delivering measurable improvements in reliability, visibility, and student experience. Zum now defines this approach as Connected Mobility Experience (CMX™) —a fully integrated system designed to eliminate the uncertainty, lack of visibility, and disruption that cause the Transportation Anxiety Crisis.

Today, Zum also announced a $100 million strategic investment from TPG to accelerate the national deployment of Zum CMX across school districts throughout the United States, bringing total funding raised to $430 million.

How Zum CMX™ Addresses the Transportation Anxiety Crisis

Zum CMX addresses the root causes of transportation anxiety by replacing fragmented, disconnected workflows with a unified system that coordinates people, vehicles, and operations in real time. By orchestrating routing, dispatch, workforce management, safety systems, and stakeholder communications within a single operating model, Zum CMX enables transportation systems to move from uncertainty and disruption to coordinated, predictable execution.

Real-Time Visibility Across All Stakeholders

Students, families, drivers, and transportation teams operate from the same, continuously updated system of record. Zum CMX provides real-time, map-based ride tracking, AI-powered arrival time estimates, and rider verification for every trip. This shared visibility reduces uncertainty, ensures that all stakeholders have access to the same information, and enables coordinated action across the system.

Reliability Driven by AI-Driven Coordination and Predictive Operations

Zum CMX dynamically coordinates routing, dispatch, and execution based on real-time conditions. AI-powered systems continuously update routes, identify emerging issues - such as road closure, traffic, and resolve disruptions before they cascade. Instead of reactive problem-solving, transportation teams can proactively manage their systems to improve reliability and reduce delays.

Operational Efficiency and System Optimization

By coordinating routing, fleet utilization, and workforce management within a single system, Zum CMX reduces unnecessary vehicle usage, shortens ride times, and improves overall system efficiency. Districts can transport more students with fewer resources while maintaining higher levels of reliability and service quality.

A System-Level Response to a System-Level Problem

By aligning data, decisions, and execution across all participants in the transportation ecosystem, the Zum CMX system directly addresses the structural causes of transportation anxiety. Issues that previously caused delays, uncertainty, and cascading disruption are addressed through a coordinated system response.

Proven Impact Across Districts

Districts using Zum CMX are already seeing measurable results:

Kansas City Public Schools: Transportation-related absences reduced from 25% to 5.6%

Oakland Unified School District: Rides longer than one hour reduced from over 70% to under 10%

San Francisco Unified School District: Transportation costs reduced by up to 10%

Across Zum's network: On average 98% on-time performance and 4.9/5 parent ratings out of 1.7 million ratings

"Before Zum, we had no real-time visibility," said Kim Raney, Transportation Director for Oakland Unified School District. "Parents would call asking where the bus was, and by the time we got an answer, the child was already home. Now everyone sees the same information and the anxiety just disappears."

A New Lens for Student Success

As districts across the country look to improve attendance, learning outcomes, and family trust, research suggests that addressing the Transportation Anxiety Crisis may be one of the most immediate and overlooked opportunities to boost student success.

About the Research

The Zum research combines data from a nationally representative survey conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago on behalf of Zum with analysis of public academic research, government data, district-level reports, and real-world operational data from school transportation systems. Full methodology and findings available upon request.

About Zum

Zum is revolutionizing mass mobility with its Connected Mobility Experience (Zum CMX™) system that connects and coordinates people, vehicles, and operations in real time. In the $50 billion student mobility market – the largest segment of the mass mobility industry – Zum CMX is transforming a daily source of anxiety and disruption into a reliable, transparent, and efficient mobility experience for students and families. Today, more than 4,500 schools rely on Zum CMX. Recognized globally for its innovative approach and operational execution, Zum has been named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies, CNBC Disruptor 50 and Changemakers, the World Economic Forum, and the Financial Times' Fastest Growing Companies lists. Zum is backed by leading investors including Sequoia Capital, GIC, SoftBank, and TPG. Zum, Zum CMX, and associated logos are trademarks of Zum Services, Inc. All rights reserved. Learn more at www.ridezum.com.

CONTACT:

Jenny Mayfield

Vice President of Communications

[email protected]

1 Research findings indicate that school transportation issues result in an average of 5 school days missed and 212 instructional minutes lost due to late arrivals per student annually. When extrapolated across an estimated 26 million students utilizing school transportation over a 180-day school year, the combined impact represents approximately 55.4 billion instructional minutes lost annually.

2 According to the National Center for Education Statistics, total U.S. public school expenditure in 2020–21 was $927 billion. Applying this across an estimated 54.4 million K–12 students over a 180-day school year with six instructional hours per day yields an effective cost of $0.26 per student per minute. Applied to the 55.4 billion instructional minutes lost annually due to school transportation issues, this represents approximately $14.6 billion in wasted education spending.

SOURCE Zūm