New National Study Reveals What Helps Build Women's Financial Confidence

HerWorth™ examines input from 10,000+ women and their relationship between confidence, decision-making, and wealth

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New findings from HerWorth™, a national study of more than 10,000 women investors released today by Beacon Pointe Advisors ("Beacon Pointe"), one of the nation's largest female-founded Registered Investment Advisory ("RIA") firms, show that financial confidence is closely tied to active participation in financial decision-making. The study offers a data-driven look at how women engage with wealth today and where the financial services industry can better support them.

As the United States engages in the largest intergenerational wealth transfer in history, women are becoming the primary stewards of an unprecedented share of the nation's wealth. HerWorth™ suggests the greatest opportunity is not simply preparing women to inherit wealth, but helping them build the confidence to lead financial decisions.

HerWorth™ reflects the voices of 10,012 women surveyed online from late 2025 through early 2026, making it one of the largest national studies examining women's financial confidence, financial decision-making, and relationship with wealth. The sample combines a nationally fielded paid panel with an organically recruited cohort, drawing women across regions, income levels, and life stages.

HerWorth™ at a Glance

Only 31% of women feel highly confident managing their finances.

Women who lead their financial decisions are nearly 3x more confident.

Women working with a financial advisor report a ~60% increase in financial confidence.

Nearly 40% of women want more space to focus on their finances.

"HerWorth™ confirms something we have observed for years: financial confidence is not created by wealth alone," shares Shannon Eusey, Beacon Pointe Co-Founder and Chairman. "When women become more involved in financial decisions, they ask different questions, make more informed choices, and become more confident over time. That is where real transformation happens. As more wealth shifts into women's hands over the coming decades, helping women build that confidence may be one of the greatest opportunities facing our industry. We hope these findings inspire more conversations, greater engagement, and stronger partnerships that empower women to lead with confidence."

The findings reinforce what Beacon Pointe's Women's Advisory Institute and its team of women leaders and advisors have long recognized: women thrive financially when they have access to education, trusted advice, and the confidence to take an active role in financial decision-making. HerWorth™ provides one of the most comprehensive looks to date at how women engage with wealth and where opportunities exist to empower women throughout their financial journeys.

"The HerWorth™ study highlights the importance of understanding how we can best serve women," notes Heather O'Neill Fairbanks, CFP®, ChFC®, Beacon Pointe Partner and Managing Director. "In my 35 years of serving women, I've seen firsthand the value of creating an environment where they feel comfortable asking questions and receive guidance tailored to their unique needs."

"As an advisor, it's important to create a space where women feel seen, heard, and empowered," says Jill Steinberg, CDFA®, MBA, Beacon Pointe Partner and Managing Director. "In my experience, educating women and encouraging them to make financial decisions builds confidence that extends well beyond their financial lives."

Matt Cooper, Beacon Pointe CEO, adds, "At Beacon Pointe, we've long believed that financial confidence is built through trusted relationships, personalized advice, and meaningful engagement. HerWorth™ gives us powerful new data that helps us better understand how to continue supporting women as they navigate increasingly complex financial decisions."

Additional findings and analysis are available across age groups, wealth levels, life stages, and other demographic segments in the full HerWorth™ white paper. To access the HerWorth™ white paper, visit https://beaconpointe.com/herworth-insights/.

Shannon Eusey is available for interviews upon request.

About Beacon Pointe Advisors:

Beacon Pointe Advisors is one of the nation's largest registered investment advisers (RIAs), with offices and clients located nationally. Clients have long relied on Beacon Pointe's professional advisors to help determine investment goals, establish asset allocation guidelines, screen investment managers, evaluate fund performance, and develop strategic, holistic wealth plans through our proprietary allWEALTH® approach. For more information on Beacon Pointe Advisors, please visit www.BeaconPointe.com.

Media Contact:

Sydney Alacano

(949) 721-1792

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SOURCE Beacon Pointe Advisors