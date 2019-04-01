New NetSuite Partner Initiative Meets Global Demand for Cloud ERP

LAS VEGAS, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SUITEWORLD 2019 -- To meet growing customer demand for cloud ERP systems that has seen strong growth for Oracle NetSuite in the last year, NetSuite today announced SuiteLife, a new partner engagement initiative. SuiteLife represents the largest investment NetSuite has ever made in its partner ecosystem and encompasses a number of the NetSuite Partner Programs, which include more than 550 partners in 85 countries. With SuiteLife, new partners will be able to start selling and delivering NetSuite to customers in only 90 days, while existing partners will benefit from innovative new offerings to expand their NetSuite practice and amplify their growth.

"The rate at which customers are moving ERP to the cloud is at an all-time high and our partner ecosystem plays a critical role in helping us meet this demand," said Craig West, VP of Alliances and Channels, Oracle NetSuite. "By making it easier than ever for partners to join, succeed and grow in the NetSuite ecosystem, we are putting the power of the NetSuite platform into the hands of more organizations across the world. With NetSuite, organizations gain the visibility and control needed to navigate complexities and accelerate growth while NetSuite partners capitalize on the generational transition to the cloud."

SuiteLife delivers a comprehensive set of resources, certified training and tools that enable NetSuite partners to develop expertise around specific business functions, product areas and industries. With SuiteLife, NetSuite partners can quickly and easily gain the knowledge and expertise required to help customers succeed, differentiate their practices and expand their business. SuiteLife includes:

SuiteSuccess Alignment: Enables partners to leverage SuiteSuccess, a pre-configured industry cloud solution that is built on industry leading practices, within their practice, and existing methodologies to deliver even more value to customers.

Accelerated New Product Introduction: A structured program that helps partners expedite the roll out and delivery of new products.

Partner Support Programs: New services that help partners save time and lower risk on customer engagements by providing anytime access to NetSuite's library of training and network of industry experts.

Simplified and Holistic Program Structure: One subscription for all the enablement, tools, assets and support a partner will need to grow without having to compromise.

"We have worked closely with the NetSuite team for many years to help organizations across industries drive growth," said Mark Wenig, Principal, Eide Bailly LLP. "With this new initiative, NetSuite is making it easier than ever for us to get the resources we need to ensure our customers are unlocking the true value of the suite."

"The NetSuite team has always been a true partner and the work we have done together has helped ensure our customers are always getting the very best value," said Steve Ems, Principal National Business Applications Leader, RSM US LLP. "With the launch of SuiteLife, NetSuite has raised the bar again by giving us even more help and support so we can always deliver an exceptional experience to our customers."

The NetSuite Partner Program grew exponentially as a result of significant expansion in Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America. The program includes global and regional systems integrators, finance and business advisory firms, and technology consulting providers, including Deloitte Digital, Capgemini, RSM and Eide Bailly. Partners provide a combination of services to NetSuite customers, ranging from program management, integration and implementation support to regulatory compliance, tax and audit advice, and system selection guidance in areas such as ERP, HCM, CRM and omnichannel commerce. These services are delivered on the core NetSuite platform to meet increasing demand for integrated cloud applications that drive business agility and deliver exceptional time to value.

About Oracle NetSuite

For more than 20 years, Oracle NetSuite has helped organizations grow, scale and adapt to change. NetSuite provides a suite of cloud-based applications, which includes financials / Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), HR, professional services automation and omnichannel commerce, used by more than 16,000 customers in 203 countries and dependent territories.

