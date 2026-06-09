NFP Acquires Assets of Signature Personal Insurance, Expanding Private Client Capabilities in the Midwest

Addition will bring high-net-worth expertise and technology-enabled personal risk management to NFP's team in the Kansas City area

NEW YORK, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, an Aon company and leading property and casualty (P&C) broker and benefits consultant, today announced the acquisition of certain assets of Signature Personal Insurance, LLC (SPI), a Greater Kansas City-based independent personal lines agency specializing in high-net-worth clients. Roper DeGarmo, founder of SPI, will join NFP as vice president, reporting to Mary Mullen, senior vice president of Personal Risk in NFP's Central Region.

"We're thrilled to welcome Roper and SPI's capabilities to our Private Client Group," said Brett Woodward, president of Personal Risk at NFP. "Their high-net-worth personal property and casualty insurance tools will strengthen our ability to deliver integrated risk management solutions to individuals and families while also expanding our presence in the Kansas City market."

Founded in 2004, SPI provides tailored insurance solutions to high-net-worth individuals and their families with complex personal risk profiles, including luxury homes, fine art and rare automobiles. They prioritize direct client engagement, supported by long-standing relationships with leading carrier partners and their proprietary Professional Advisor Insurance Resource model.

"Joining NFP opens new opportunities for our team and clients," said DeGarmo. "By combining our regional resources with NFP's diversified risk solutions, expanded capabilities and talent, we will deliver even greater value to high-net-worth individuals and their families across the Midwest."

About NFP

NFP, an Aon company, helps companies and individuals address today's most significant Risk Capital and Human Capital challenges.

With colleagues across the U.S., Canada, UK and Ireland, and global capabilities enhanced by the Aon advantage, NFP serves a diversity of clients, industries and communities.

Our collaborative team provides specialized expertise and customized solutions, including property and casualty insurance, employee benefits, life insurance, executive benefits, wealth management and retirement plan advisory.

For more information, visit nfp.com.

SOURCE NFP Corp.