Top performing VPN now available in three one-stop-shop plans with award-winning Norton Cyber Safety features

TEMPE, Ariz., and PRAGUE, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Norton, a consumer Cyber Safety brand of Gen™ (NASDAQ: GEN), has reinvented its Virtual Private Network (VPN) and unveiled Norton Ultra VPN, a new all-in-one VPN combining speed and reliability with advanced security, privacy and identity features to give people a higher level of protection from today's cyberthreats.

New Norton VPN Lineup Delivers Ultra Protection

To help people browse online safely, take control of their privacy and enjoy their favorite content on-the-go, all Norton VPNs now include worldwide content access, service compatibility upgrades, and more protocols for people to choose from for better online experiences. Additionally, Norton improved its no-log policy, which has been audited by an independent third party, giving customers confidence that their privacy is protected.

"Today, people need more from their VPN. They need help protecting themselves and their families from an ever-increasing spectrum of modern threats," said Leena Elias, Chief Product Officer at Gen. "We reimagined our lineup with this in mind, innovating with our award-winning technology to create tailored solutions that provide the most comprehensive online protection, helping people everywhere to regain control of their Cyber Safety with the perfect VPN for their lifestyle."

Norton now offers three VPN plans: Norton Secure VPN for individuals in need of a fast, easy-to-use and reliable VPN service1; Norton Ultra VPN for individuals and couples looking for additional security and privacy protection; and Norton Ultra VPN Plus for families looking to protect their household with an all-in-one solution.

Norton Ultra VPN provides enhanced privacy, security and identity features, including:

Privacy

VPN: A fast, secure and reliable private internet connection to access your favorite content at home and on the go.

Privacy Monitor (US and Canada ): Included with Norton Ultra VPN Plus, Privacy Monitor scans people-finder websites for exposed personal information every 90 days and helps you opt-out of these websites for improved online privacy.

Security

Malware and Scam Protection: Blocks dangerous websites and helps keep malware, ransomware, phishing and other scams at bay with real-time protection.

Parental Control: Pinpoints the location of Android or iOS devices, sets boundaries for physical locations 2 , and blocks harmful or inappropriate websites to help children explore the internet safely.

, and blocks harmful or inappropriate websites to help children explore the internet safely. Password Manager: Create and manage passwords in one secure place. Includes an encrypted vault, detects duplicate passwords and suggests ways to improve password security.

Identity

Dark Web Monitoring3: Notifies you if your personal information – such as email addresses, phone numbers or credit card numbers – have been exposed and found on the dark web, so that you can secure your accounts and take the necessary steps to protect your identity.

Norton Ultra VPN is available today and compatible with Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS platforms, protecting up to ten devices in the highest tier. For more information, please visit https://us.norton.com/products/norton-vpn.

About Norton

Norton is a leader in Cyber Safety, and part of Gen™ (NASDAQ: GEN), a global company dedicated to powering Digital Freedom with a family of trusted consumer brands. Norton empowers millions of individuals and families with award-winning protection for their devices, online privacy, and identity. Norton products and services are certified by independent testing organizations including AV-TEST, AV-Comparatives, and SE Labs. Norton is a founding member of the Coalition Against Stalkerware. Learn more at www.norton.com.

1 In a VPN Products Performance Benchmarks report conducted by PassMark Software commissioned by Gen, Norton ranked #1 for network performance and download speed in the US and Canada.

2 Feature availability varies by country.

3 Not available in all countries. Information monitored varies depending on country and tier.

