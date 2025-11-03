New Novel Utilizes COVID-19 Lockdown to Expose Social Tensions and Personal Betrayals in a Quiet Canadian Neighborhood

Author weaves neighbor's lives together and then unravels a web of infidelity, class prejudice, and escalating disputes, all observed and influenced by their canine companions

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- It's June 2021, and as the COVID pandemic rages on, the residents of Woodview Terraces in Calgary are doing their best to cope with the uncertainty and lockdowns. It's a quiet neighborhood that's been divided into two parts: one for the wealthy and one for the less fortunate. With more time on their hands, the residents have switched their focus from socializing and commuting to working from home, gardening and adopting dogs. But there is only one problem: their shared interest in dogs has not only united them but also created unforeseen conflicts. As case numbers decline and the economy surges to life again, neighborhood gossip and unexpected canine escalates discord between the neighbors, resulting in a tragedy that changes everything.

“Leashes, Love, and Lies” by Marianne Middelveen

In "Leashes, Love, and Lies," author Marianne Middelveen relies on the tension of the pandemic as the stage for a domestic crisis that encompasses secret affairs, veterinary emergencies, and an unfortunate series of events involving a hunting dog, a pit bull mix, and a beloved house cat, ultimately culminating in an act of violence that tears the community apart. She creates a social commentary on the pressures of pandemic life, illustrating how shared stress can lead to fractured marriages and community strife, while simultaneously highlighting the emotional role companion animals play in grounding their owners.

"The pandemic forced us into isolation, making our pets our primary confidantes. I wanted to explore how that intense, shared existence magnified our human flaws—our infidelity, our prejudices, our loneliness—against the backdrop of our pets' pure, unconditional love," said Middelveen. "The unconditional bond we share with our animals serves as the sharpest mirror for our own highly conditional human relationships."

Middelveen is otherwise known for her scientific research and background in microbiology where she has tackled controversies surrounding Lyme disease and the associated skin condition, Morgellons disease. Her work has been featured in documentaries including: Skin Deep: The Battle over Morgellons, NBC Left Field, The Unexplained Files, and Under Our Skin 2: Emergence.

"As a scientist, I look for patterns, and in writing this novel, I saw a profound pattern," said Middelveen, "even when human society fails, the fidelity we share with our companion animals remains a constant, grounding force. That is where the story ultimately finds its heart."

ISBN: 9781665759953 (softcover); 9781665759977 (hardcover); 9781665759960 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Marianne Middelveen studied Microbiology at the University of Central Florida, Orlando, Fla., Georgia State University, Atlanta, Ga., and Environmental Science at the University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta. She has worked in the field of Microbiology at the University of Tropical Medicine in Caracas, Venezuela, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in Atlanta, Georgia, the University of Calgary, and privately as a consultant in Calgary, Alberta. Her scientific research has tackled controversies surrounding Lyme disease and the associated skin condition, Morgellons disease. Middelveen is also a published author of both fiction and nonfiction. Her first novel, Parachutes, explores ethnocide of Amazonian indigenous people by political, religious and scientific exploitation. Her non-fiction writing includes popular magazine articles tackling controversial topics such as baited-bear hunting and the exploitation of nannies brought to Canada through Canada's Live-in Caregivers' Program. Middelveen, her husband and their Shetland sheepdog divide their time between British Columbia and Alberta, Canada. To learn more, please visit www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/857468-leashes-love-and-lies.

