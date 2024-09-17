New NWEA Research Examines the Impact of COVID Disruptions on Science Achievement

First large-scale, in-depth analysis shows uneven recovery in science achievement across the elementary and middle grades

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NWEA , a K-12 assessment and research organization, announced today a new research report exploring trends in science achievement since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Using MAP® Growth™ assessment results for grades three to eight, NWEA researchers found a mixed story of academic recovery. Similar to earlier research into math and reading, science achievement dropped early in the pandemic. However, unlike math and reading, science achievement in grades three through five has returned to near pre-COVID levels while middle school grades, specifically seventh and eighth grades, continue to show signs of a struggling recovery.

"The trends tell a slightly different story than what we've seen in math and reading," said Sue Kowalski, Lead Research Scientist at NWEA. "On the one hand, our elementary students are nearly back to pre-pandemic academic growth and achievement for science, but our older students are still very much struggling."

The new report is the latest in a series of research from NWEA examining the impacts of the pandemic on academic gains and achievement in the U.S. This report analyzed data from 621 U.S. public schools that consistently administered the MAP Growth Science assessment from spring 2017 through spring 2024 and consistently tested the same grades within those schools.

Key findings include:

COVID-19 school closures caused science achievement to drop early in the pandemic, resulting in one to 2.3 months of unfinished learning by spring 2021.

There is evidence of uneven recovery in science achievement across the elementary and middle grades by spring 2024. Science achievement returned to near-2019 levels for grades three through five but continued to decline for grades seven and eight. Achievement gaps for sixth graders decreased by 2024, but the reduction was smaller than that for grades 3-5.

The most significant declines are evident for 8th graders, who are approximately 3.2 months behind. This was true for students from all racial/ethnic groups, but in 2024, Hispanic students are farthest behind their 2019 peers, and Black students remain far below the overall 2019 mean despite rebounding.

"This is a first large-scale look into trends in science achievement, and while there are some differences compared to trends in reading and math, one area continues to raise concerns, and that's the lingering impacts for eighth graders," added Kowalski. "This is particularly problematic if not addressed, given the increasing complexity of science content they are about to encounter in high school."

The research report provided several recommendations to education leaders on addressing this uneven recovery, including more integration of science into other subjects and continued usage of summer programming provided to students who need it most.

Read the full report: https://www.nwea.org/research/publication/covids-impact-on-science-achievement-trends-from-2019-through-2024/

About NWEA

NWEA® (a division of HMH ) is a mission-driven organization that supports students and educators in more than 146 countries through research, assessment solutions, policy and advocacy, and professional learning that support our diverse educational communities. Visit NWEA.org to learn more about how we're partnering with educators to help all kids learn.

Contact: Simona Beattie, Communications Director, [email protected] or 971.361.9526

SOURCE NWEA