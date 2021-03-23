New "On The Merits" Podcast Spotlights Top Stories From Bloomberg Law

ARLINGTON, Va., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announced the debut of "On The Merits," a weekly podcast that focuses on the biggest legal stories of the week featuring voices and perspectives from across the legal industry, including Bloomberg Law reporters and editors along with legal scholars and attorneys. Listeners can stream and subscribe to the podcast at http://onb-law.com/5exO50E3D8p.

Recent episodes of On The Merits explored the emergency changes made to state bar exams in response to the pandemic, the push to increase the minimum wage for tipped workers, and how states are sharing personally identifiable information about Covid-19 vaccine recipients with the CDC, all while staying in compliance with HIPAA, which has become much more flexible during the pandemic.

"On The Merits lets listeners hear from our reporters and editors as well as leading voices across the legal profession," said Paul Albergo, executive editor, Bloomberg Industry Group. "It's a an easy, accessible, and engaging way to dive deep into the top legal story of the week."



As the newest podcast from Bloomberg Industry Group, On The Merits joins our roster of shows that include the Supreme Court podcast, Cases & Controversies, the longform storytelling podcast, [Un]Common Law, Parts Per Billion which covers environmental law issues, Downballot Counts about congressional elections, and Talking Tax, which covers tax issues from Capitol Hill to the courts and the IRS.

On The Merits is hosted by David Schultz. Josh Block is the executive producer of Bloomberg Industry Group's podcasts.

About Bloomberg Law

Bloomberg Law helps legal professionals provide world-class counsel with access to actionable legal intelligence in a business context. Bloomberg Law delivers a unique combination of comprehensive primary and secondary source material, real-time news, expert analysis, time-saving practice tools including Practical Guidance, market data, and business intelligence. For more information, visit pro.bloomberglaw.com.

