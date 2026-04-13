New Oracle Aconex Capabilities Improve Project Transparency and Control

Enhanced document processes, and test plans for structured ITP workflows, help teams reduce risk and maintain a complete audit trail to accelerate project success

AUSTIN, Texas, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Edge Customer Summit -- Oracle today announced new Oracle Aconex capabilities that greatly simplify project information review processes and help teams manage Inspection and Test Plans (ITP) to minimize errors, and improve quality management across capital projects. With these enhancements, builders can strengthen governance and compliance by helping ensure all reviews, approvals, inspections, and supporting documentation remain connected within a single, contractual system of record.

"In construction and engineering projects, owners, contractors, and other stakeholders expect a clear record of what happened including when decisions were made, and what information supported the work performed," said Mark Webster, senior vice president and general manager, Oracle Infrastructure Industries. "The new Oracle Aconex enhancements help organizations collaborate with confidence, knowing the project system is tracking all material changes for improved traceability and control across the full lifecycle of a project."

Connected, traceable document workflows

Historically, organizations managing cross-team or organizational reviews have relied on offline spreadsheets for managing comments, creating additional administrative work, and increasing the risk of confusion and errors. Oracle Aconex's new Document Process capabilities streamline and accelerate the collaborative review of project information, such as documents, drawings, and models, through fully integrated comment management. With this feature all comments and resolution steps remain connected to the project's contractual system of record and other relevant documents and information stored in Aconex's centralized document register. In tandem, while built-in audit trail functionality delivers a full, unalterable record of review activity.

In addition, an automated Review Matrix initiates the appropriate approval flow based on document metadata, distributes deliverables in the pre-agreed sequence, and helps keep reviews current, trackable, and consistent across organizations. Helping reduce risk in the field, Oracle also recently launched a new Observation capability in Aconex enabling teams to standardize observation data collection and safety workflows for predictive model outputs in Advisor for Safety.

Managing ITPs with full visibility and accountability

To support the many projects that require ITPs as part of quality management, Aconex's new Test Plans feature delivers a structured, traceable ITP workflow connected to relevant project documents and other critical information managed in Aconex. This enables project teams to confidently build and execute ITPs that are underpinned by verifiable, version-controlled documentation from the project system of record.

ITP managers can easily develop test plans and assign roles and responsibilities to provide clarity and accountability across teams, and then move ITPs forward with visibility into status, flexible workflows, and "take action" notifications. While performing onsite inspections, teams can capture and attach supporting evidence, develop audit-ready records of all ITP communications, including decisions and actions, and create final, exportable packages of documented work.

For more information, visit oracle.com/construction or contact your Oracle representative.

About Oracle Construction and Engineering

Asset owners and project leaders rely on Oracle Construction and Engineering solutions for the visibility and control, connected supply chain, and data security needed to drive performance and mitigate risk across their processes, projects, and organization. Our scalable cloud construction management software solutions enable digital transformation for teams that plan, build, and operate critical assets, improving efficiency, collaboration, and change control across the project lifecycle. www.oracle.com/construction-and-engineering.

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SOURCE Oracle