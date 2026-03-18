New Oracle AI Smart Assistant Capabilities Help Restaurants Streamline Operations and Support

Oracle Simphony POS provides management and staff real-time brand responses to common technical questions to run more efficiently

CHICAGO, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Restaurants Summit -- Oracle today announced new Smart Assistant capabilities in Oracle Simphony Cloud Point of Sale (POS). The embedded, generative AI assistant empowers restaurant teams with self-service suggestions resolve common technical and operational issues more quickly. With this real-time intelligence personalized to the guidelines of each brand, restaurants can boost efficiency, fix issues faster, and reduce the need for external support calls and intervention.

Smarter, faster support at the front line

Designed to be easy to read and context-aware, users can ask support-related questions such as "Why isn't workstation printer working?" or "Why can't I log in to Simphony?" Staff can receive immediate, actionable answers informed by each brand's unique guidelines and de-identified data derived from the behaviors of thousands of Simphony users. Accessible with a single click, Smart Assistant can also be triggered by on-screen error messages, bringing help to users when and where they need it.

Smart Assistant enables brands to integrate their own standard operating procedures, helping ensure the guidance reflects their unique policies and workflows. Staff also have the option to share feedback to help improve the accuracy of responses over time, and strengthen long-term operational efficiency.

With Oracle Simphony Smart Assistant, restaurants can:

Enhance integrated frontline support: from any Simphony workstation. When an error occurs, staff can simply click the screen to get guided assistance to resolve support issues.

from any Simphony workstation. When an error occurs, staff can simply click the screen to get guided assistance to resolve support issues. Benefit from real-time, context-aware answers: through generative AI trained in Oracle Simphony documentation and knowledge base, helping improve first-time fix rates and minimize the need for external support calls.

through generative AI trained in Oracle Simphony documentation and knowledge base, helping improve first-time fix rates and minimize the need for external support calls. Troubleshoot faster: with immediate, actionable insights on how to handle common POS and operational issues, such as login failures, device and connectivity problems, and general system questions.

with immediate, actionable insights on how to handle common POS and operational issues, such as login failures, device and connectivity problems, and general system questions. Support brand-specific consistency and compliance: through the integration of brand-specific standard operating procedures, to help reinforce approved workflows and promote consistent brand operations across locations.

"The Oracle Simphony Cloud Smart Assistant is a game-changer for restaurant operators, offering immediate, in-context support that reduces workloads for IT teams and empowers staff to resolve common issues on the spot," said Etienne Piat, vice president, service excellence and innovations, Oracle Consumer Industries. "This innovation will enable restaurants to maintain peak performance while focusing on what matters most: exceptional guest service."

Early adopters are already seeing the benefits of Smart Assistant. The feature will be generally available for Simphony Cloud customers globally in more than 100 languages within the next 12 months.

For more information, please visit oracle.com/restaurants or contact your Oracle representative.

About Oracle Restaurants

Oracle Restaurants helps ambitious food and beverage providers transact in new ways, place their guests at the center of every business decision, and deliver exceptional dining experiences. Powered by Oracle Simphony Cloud, an open and extensible digital transaction platform for unified restaurant commerce, our solutions enable operators to inform and automate operations, streamline payments, and personalize both staff and guest interactions. From quick-service to fine dining, restaurants around the world trust Oracle to drive efficiency, scale seamlessly, and innovate for the future. Learn more at Oracle Restaurants.

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SOURCE Oracle