New Oracle Autonomous Database Dedicated Deployment Eliminates Roadblocks to Moving Enterprise Databases to the Autonomous Cloud

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven by strong customer demand including more than 5,000 new Autonomous Database trials in Q4FY19 alone, Oracle has expanded its Autonomous Database capabilities to help meet the needs of enterprise customers who want to move their most mission-critical workloads to the cloud. Today, Oracle announced the availability of the Oracle Autonomous Database Dedicated service, which provides customers with the highest levels of security, reliability, and control for any class of database workload.

"Autonomous Database Dedicated enables customers to easily transform from manually-managed independent databases on premises, to a fully-autonomous and isolated private database cloud within the Oracle Public Cloud," said Juan Loaiza, executive vice president, Mission-Critical Database Technologies, Oracle. "Our Autonomous Database Dedicated service eliminates the concerns enterprise customers previously had about security, isolation, and operational policies when moving to cloud."

The Oracle Autonomous Database Dedicated service provides customers with a customizable private database cloud running on dedicated Exadata Infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. It provides an ideal database as a service platform, enabling customers to run databases of any size, scale and criticality. This unique architecture delivers the highest degree of workload isolation, helping protect each database from both external threats and malicious internal users. The level of security and performance isolation can be easily tailored to the needs of each database. The Oracle Autonomous Database Dedicated service also features customizable operational policies, giving customers greater control over database provisioning, software updates, and availability.

The Oracle Autonomous Database Dedicated service is the latest offering within Oracle's Autonomous Database portfolio. Oracle Autonomous Database builds on 40 years of experience supporting the majority of the world's most demanding applications. The first of its kind, Oracle Autonomous Database uses ground breaking machine learning to provide self-driving, self-repairing, and self-securing capabilities that automate key management and security processes in database systems like patching, tuning and upgrading, all while keeping the critical infrastructure constantly running for a modern cloud experience. Running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Oracle Autonomous Database delivers significantly lower costs than alternatives.

"In e-commerce, today's greatest challenge is meeting customer demands for order fulfillment. Speed is no longer a luxury – it is a requirement," said Craig Wilensky, CEO, Jasci. "With Oracle Autonomous Database, we have seen our performance increase by as much as 75x. Combine that with the elasticity and security offered by Oracle Cloud, and the possibilities are endless. With this database, Jasci is actively reshaping a new status-quo for our industry."

Low Code Meets Autonomous

Today, Oracle is also announcing availability of a rich set of built-in Autonomous Database developer capabilities, including Oracle Application Express (APEX), Oracle SQL Developer Web, and Oracle REST Data Services so developers can quickly develop and deploy new data-driven applications.

Oracle's industry-leading low-code application development platform, Oracle APEX, enables developers to quickly build scalable and secure enterprise apps with world-class features. Oracle APEX can be used to import spreadsheets and develop a single source of truth web application in minutes, create compelling reports and data visualizations, or build mission-critical data management applications. With Oracle APEX preinstalled and preconfigured in Oracle Autonomous Database, developers can start building applications within minutes.

Oracle also announced availability of Oracle SQL Developer Web, a web interface for working with the Oracle Autonomous Database, enabling developers to easily run queries, create tables, and generate schema diagrams. With native Oracle REST Data Services support, developers can now develop and deploy RESTful services for Oracle Autonomous Database, making it easy to develop modern REST interfaces for relational data.

Industry Analysts Validate Market Leadership

Multiple independent industry analyst reports recently recognized Oracle Autonomous Database for its innovative capabilities, such as continuous and autonomous optimization for any workload, including:

In the June 2019 report: The Forrester Wave Database-As-A-Service, Q2 2019, Oracle was named a leader and ranked highest in data security criterion and the strategy category. The report stated, "With an autonomous cloud database, Oracle not only automates general administration tasks, such as provisioning, backup, availability, and patching; it also automates the tuning of queries, indexing of tables, and upgrades." The authors also noted, "Enterprise customers like Oracle's security, performance, automation, and pricing…"

