New Oshi Health Report Documents Impact of Its Hybrid Multidisciplinary GI Care

Analysis of patient data finds Oshi care model realizes dramatically improved time to appointment and diagnosis, symptom control and outcomes, cost savings, and colorectal cancer screening compliance

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oshi Health, the only national scale multidisciplinary gastroenterology (GI) medical practice, today released its 2024 Oshi Impact Report . This rigorous analysis of more than 8,800 patients over three years details the results of Oshi's virtual multidisciplinary care on patient access to care, engagement, outcomes, and satisfaction.

A rigorous analysis of more than 8,800 patients over three years details the results of Oshi Health’s virtual multidisciplinary GI clinic on patient access to care, engagement, outcomes, and satisfaction

Oshi's approach demonstrates a new standard of GI care, with the report finding that average patient wait times decreased by more than 80%, nearly all patients achieved symptom improvement within four visits, and cost savings of more than $10,000 per patient. These findings are timely as GI disorders have grown into one of the most burdensome categories of conditions in the United States, with 61% of Americans reporting experiencing symptoms every week and GI-related healthcare expenditures topping more than $136 billion annually.

"Even with the utmost dedication to delivering high-quality care, gastroenterologists face a growing gap between patient demand and the current system's capacity," said Dr. Sameer Berry, co-founder and chief medical officer at Oshi Health. "Unfortunately, innovations like self-guided digital apps and coaching models also fall short due to a lack of clinical expertise and the personalization that GI conditions demand. This 2024 Impact Report shows that Oshi's whole-person, multidisciplinary care can fill this void and deliver meaningful improvements in outcomes and cost, in a way that benefits patients and gastroenterologists."

Oshi Health has established the first evidence-based virtual GI clinic of its kind, built on an high-touch multidisciplinary care model with demonstrated outcomes and scalability through virtual and hybrid care that is in-network with most national insurers. The 2024 Impact Report analyzed data from March 2021 through June 2024 for 8,836 Oshi patients, the majority of whom were covered by commercial insurance through Oshi's contracted health plans or self-funded employers. Key findings include:

Access to care: The industry average wait time for a first appointment is 26.1 days. Oshi's average time-to-appointment was 5 days, with 43% of patients in the report being seen within 3 days.

The industry average wait time for a first appointment is 26.1 days. Oshi's average time-to-appointment was 5 days, with 43% of patients in the report being seen within 3 days. Diagnosis: Nearly half of patients enrolled in Oshi without a prior formal diagnosis. Oshi successfully provided a primary diagnosis for every enrolled patient. Among patients who came to Oshi with an existing diagnosis, 58% received a new diagnosis within their first few visits.

Nearly half of patients enrolled in Oshi without a prior formal diagnosis. Oshi successfully provided a primary diagnosis for every enrolled patient. Among patients who came to Oshi with an existing diagnosis, 58% received a new diagnosis within their first few visits. Symptom improvement: Ninety-five percent (95%) of patients achieved symptom improvement after 4 visits with their Oshi care team. Forty percent (40%) reported no remaining symptoms after the fourth visit.

Ninety-five percent (95%) of patients achieved symptom improvement after 4 visits with their Oshi care team. Forty percent (40%) reported no remaining symptoms after the fourth visit. Patient engagement: Oshi's high-touch multidisciplinary model and unlimited protected time for patient visits enabled its clinicians to spend an average of 372 minutes per patient (3.2 million minutes in total), log 5.7 visits and phone calls per patient, and exchange 21 in-app messages per patient.

Oshi's high-touch multidisciplinary model and unlimited protected time for patient visits enabled its clinicians to spend an average of 372 minutes per patient (3.2 million minutes in total), log 5.7 visits and phone calls per patient, and exchange 21 in-app messages per patient. Patient satisfaction: Ninety-eight percent (98%) of patients reported satisfaction with their Oshi care experience.

Ninety-eight percent (98%) of patients reported satisfaction with their Oshi care experience. Impact on colorectal screening: Oshi care teams help patients identify appropriate testing and high-quality, in-person screening sites. Payer-verified report data shows that Oshi boosted colorectal cancer screening rates by 20%, to 95% compliance.

Oshi care teams help patients identify appropriate testing and high-quality, in-person screening sites. Payer-verified report data shows that Oshi boosted colorectal cancer screening rates by 20%, to 95% compliance. Cost of care: A supplementary 12-month clinical trial conducted by a national payer found that Oshi can save $10,292 in total cost of care per patient through avoided escalations.

At Oshi Health, all areas of high-quality GI care are delivered and led by specialized advanced practice providers (APPs), registered dietitians, behavioral health providers, and board-certified gastroenterologists, supported by dedicated care coordinators who enhance care plan adherence. By seamlessly coordinating high-touch virtual care with in-person care at local health systems and GI physician practices, Oshi provides clinically tested, high-quality GI care that improves patient outcomes and reduces costs.

The report also noted the role Oshi's care model can play in enabling a shift towards value-based contracting. Oshi's outcomes-based billing model aligns incentives using milestones for progress and symptom control rather than service volume. By incentivizing clinical teams to use proven treatments to achieve symptom control without additional testing, Oshi's model benefits physicians, health plans, and employers through increased patient satisfaction, improved clinical results, and meaningful cost savings.

"At the highest level, this report shows that the complex nature of GI disorders are best addressed by a multidisciplinary team of clinicians able to spend meaningful time working with patients and one another," said Sam Holliday, CEO at Oshi Health. "We've scaled access to a care model rooted in accountability that has proven it can deliver both supreme value for patients and significant reductions in cost. In a landscape of rising healthcare expenditures and amidst the shift to value-based care, Oshi offers a win for all stakeholders."

Click here https://access.oshihealth.com/2024_Oshi_Impact_Report to read the 2024 Oshi Health Impact Report.

About Oshi Health

Oshi Health is a redesigned digestive healthcare experience that transforms access to care, the patient experience, clinical outcomes, and healthcare economics. In a high-touch virtual care delivery model, Oshi Health diagnoses and provides integrated treatment for digestive conditions and empowers people to achieve lasting control of their symptoms. As the only national scale virtual GI center of excellence, Oshi Health works with innovative employers, health insurance partners, health systems, and community GI practices to scale access to multidisciplinary care, reduce healthcare costs, and improve the lives of millions of Americans with chronic gastrointestinal diseases. For more information, visit www.oshihealth.com .

SOURCE Oshi Health