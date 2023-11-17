New Outdoor Office Furniture Gives Unique Outdoor Office Styling Options

Madison Liquidators

Nov. 17, 2023

MADISON, Wis., Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Liquidators, a leading online office furniture retailer, announces the release of the newest line of office furniture products made specifically for outdoor office areas. The Cortina Series from brand partner Via Seating features office benches, outdoor tables, and outdoor trash cans. This newly listed office furniture is designed to revamp how professionals work, collaborate, and lounge. 

Cortina Series outdoor office furniture by Via Seating is now available at Madison Liquidators.
The Cortina Series is an innovative outdoor office furniture collection that features durably designed pieces for office patios and outdoor seating areas. This series of outdoor furniture pieces has been specifically engineered to withstand various weather conditions while offering ergonomic support for prolonged use. Crafted from durable, weather-resistant materials, these newly listed items make workspaces more adaptable. Madison Liquidators is proud to present consumers with a new line of outdoor furniture products that promote creativity and well-being.  

The Cortina Series was created by Italian designers, is minimal as well as manageable, and carefully planned with functional dimensions. Pieces are stackable up to six high which allows them to be stored easily when not in use. Hot-dipped galvanized steel is perfect for weathering the elements while brackets for fastening to the ground help to give the outdoor tables, benches, and garbage cans stability in extreme weather conditions. The strong aesthetic appeal of the collection offers customers flexibility and customization when reimagining their indoor/outdoor lounge spaces. 

Customers seeking to purchase these new office furniture items will be presented with a wealth of bold matte colors including Anthracite, Black, Blue, Red, Sand, White, and Yellow. Because these statement colors and outdoor furniture pieces offer consumers a unique option, they present a new arena for Madison Liquidators to continue their commitment to high-quality and affordably durable pieces made to fit any office style. 

As Madison Liquidators always aims to provide the highest-quality office furniture, they are ever-expanding their solutions into new office arenas. The Cortina Series is already available for purchase at madisonliquidators.com. 

