New Owner of Longstanding Pak Mail in Lawrenceville, Georgia Brings Fresh Energy into the Business--Offering Shipping and Office Services

Annex Brands, Inc. Supports Local Entrepreneurs in Sustaining Essential Shipping and Office Services

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Annex Brands, Inc., a leading franchisor in the packing, shipping, and office services industries, is pleased to announce the successful transfer of ownership of an existing Pak Mail location in Lawrenceville, GA to new owners, Pam and Tou Yee Moua. This transition to new ownership ensures that the community will benefit from the essential shipping and office services provided by this Pak Mail location for the last 31 years.

Located at 1475 Buford Dr., Ste. 403, in Lawrenceville, GA 30043, this Pak Mail is offering a comprehensive array of services, including shipping options with UPS, FedEx, USPS, and DHL, plus expert packing services, private mailbox rentals, notary public services, and office solutions such as printing and packaging supplies.

"I'm genuinely excited to bring fresh energy, new ideas, and a deeper level of service to our community," said Pam Moua. "My goal is to make every customer feel supported and confident that we'll take great care of their needs, whether they're shipping a package, managing a business, or creating something special. Alongside our core packing, shipping, and mailbox services, we're expanding into printing, creative design, and business-support solutions to give our community more convenience and value in one place. I'm grateful for the chance to grow with this neighborhood and serve it with heart and dedication," Moua said.

Annex Brands, the franchisor of Pak Mail, has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the franchising industry.

"We're thrilled to see this Pak Mail location in Lawrenceville, GA enter a new chapter under the leadership of Pam and Tou Yee. Their passion for serving customers and bringing fresh energy to the store will be a win for the neighborhood," said Patrick Edd, Chief Executive Officer & President of Annex Brands, Inc.

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 and now licenses and franchises over 800 locations across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Their brands, including PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship, and Handle With Care Packaging Store, are synonymous with reliable and professional service.

For more information about this Pak Mail located at 1475 Buford Dr., Ste. 403, in Lawrenceville, GA 30043, and the services offered, please visit www.pakmail.com/us317.

ABOUT COMPANY:

