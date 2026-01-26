PostalAnnex in Cary, NC Welcomes New Owners--Providing Expert Shipping, Packing, and Office Services

Annex Brands, Inc. Supports Local Entrepreneurs in Sustaining Essential Shipping and Office Services

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Annex Brands, Inc., a leading franchisor in the packing, shipping, and office services industries, is pleased to announce the successful transfer of ownership of an existing PostalAnnex location in Cary, NC to seasoned Annex Brands franchisee, Vrunda Mahajani. This transition to new ownership ensures that the community will benefit from the essential shipping and office services provided by this PostalAnnex since 2020.

Located in Tryon Village at 1105 Tryon Village Dr., Ste. 303, in Cary, NC 27518, this PostalAnnex is offering a comprehensive array of services, including shipping options with UPS, FedEx, USPS, and DHL, plus expert packing services, private mailbox rentals, notary public services, and office solutions such as printing and packaging supplies.

"As seasoned PostalAnnex owners, we're thrilled to add this location in Cary, NC into our family of centers," said Mahajani. "Customers can expect the same responsive service and practical solutions we're known for—whether they're shipping a package, managing a small business, or need quick printing and office support."

Annex Brands, the franchisor of PostalAnnex, has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the franchising industry.

"When a trusted center stays in great local hands, everybody wins," said Patrick Edd, Chief Executive Officer & President of Annex Brands. "With Vrunda at the helm, she will keep serving neighbors and small businesses with the attentive service this community counts on."

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 and now licenses and franchises over 800 locations across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Their brands, including PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship, and Handle With Care Packaging Store, are synonymous with reliable and professional service.

For more information about PostalAnnex #19016, located in Tryon Village at 1105 Tryon Village Dr., Ste. 303, in Cary, NC 27518, and the services offered at this Cary, NC location, please visit www.postalannex.com/19016.

ABOUT COMPANY:

Annex Brands, Inc. licenses and franchises over 800 locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico under the brands PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship and Handle With Care Packaging Store. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985. Locations offer a range of shipping options from multiple carriers such as UPS, FedEx and USPS, as well as freight shipping for large, awkward, high-value, or fragile items. Additional offerings include packaging supplies and custom packing solutions for parcels and wooden crates, as well as mailbox services and other office services such as notary public services, copy and print services, and more. For more information, visit www.annexbrands.com.

Contact: Michelle McKee

Phone: (619) 563-4800

Email: [email protected]

