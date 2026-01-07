New Owner Takes Possession of PostalAnnex in Irvine, California -Continuing 21 Year Legacy of Shipping and Office Services

Annex Brands, Inc. Supports Local Entrepreneurs in Sustaining Essential Shipping and Office Services

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Annex Brands, Inc., a leading franchisor in the packing, shipping, and office services industries, is pleased to announce the successful transfer of ownership of an existing 21- year-old PostalAnnex location in Irvine, CA to new owner, Navsher Singh. This transition to new ownership ensures that the community will benefit from the essential shipping and office services provided by this PostalAnnex location.

Located between the Westpark and Walnut communities at 15333 Culver Dr., Ste. 340, in Irvine, CA 92604, this PostalAnnex is offering a comprehensive array of services, including shipping options with UPS, FedEx, USPS, and DHL, plus expert packing services, private mailbox rentals, notary public services, and office solutions, such as printing and packaging supplies.

"My focus is on delivering dependable, convenient solutions for both residents and local businesses, while creating strong connections within the community. I look forward to building on the trusted reputation of the PostalAnnex brand and providing exceptional service every day," said Singh.

Annex Brands, the franchisor of PostalAnnex, has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the franchising industry.

"We're excited to welcome Navsher as the new owner this PostalAnnex location. His commitment to exceptional service will ensure this location continues to meet the needs of local businesses and residents with the reliability and convenience they expect from PostalAnnex," said Patrick Edd, Chief Executive Officer and President of Annex Brands.

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 and now licenses and franchises over 800 locations across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Their brands, including PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship, and Handle With Care Packaging Store, are synonymous with reliable and professional service.

For more information about PostalAnnex #3010, located at 15333 Culver Dr., Ste. 340, in Irvine, CA 92604, and the services offered at the Irvine, CA location, please visit www.postalannex.com/3010.

