New Owner Takes Possession of Navis Pack & Ship in Kent, Washington -Adding a Second Location Under His Leadership

Annex Brands, Inc. Continues to Expand Oversized Freight Shipping and Crating Franchise Footprint

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Annex Brands, Inc., one of the leading franchisors in the packing, shipping, and freight shipping services industries, is proud to announce the successful transfer of ownership of an existing Navis Pack & Ship location in Kent, WA, to new owner, Michael Angelechio. Michael also owns a Navis Pack & Ship in Portland, OR, making this his second location under his leadership. This Navis Pack & Ship has served the Seattle, Tacoma, and Redmond region for 17 years, and will continue freight shipping and specialty crating services.

Located in the Pacific Business Park at North 7082 S. 220th St., in Kent, WA 98032, this Navis Pack & Ship is committed to offering a comprehensive array of commercial and residential services including packing, palletizing, crating, and boxing of fragile, large, awkward, and valuable items.

"I'm most excited about taking care of my local community, employees, and their families. We have plans to expand our business to provide more fragile item shipping and furniture shipping services for interior designers. There's a general excitement to support the businesses and residents in our community and the surrounding areas," said Michael.

Annex Brands, the franchisor of Navis Pack & Ship, has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the franchising industry.

"We're excited to see this location evolve and thrive as it enters a new chapter under Michael's leadership," said Patrick Edd, Chief Executive Officer & President of Annex Brands. "With expanded commercial shipping capabilities—including ocean freight, estate packing services, and solutions for large or awkward items—we're confident that Michael will build on this foundation and continue to grow with the Navis Pack & Ship brand."

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 and now licenses and franchises over 800 locations across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Their brands, including PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship, and Handle With Care Packaging Store, are synonymous with reliable and professional service.

For more information about this location, and the services offered, please visit www.gonavis.com/wa1100.

Annex Brands, Inc. licenses and franchises over 800 locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico under the brands PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship and Handle With Care Packaging Store. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985. Locations offer a range of shipping options from multiple carriers such as UPS, FedEx and USPS, as well as freight shipping for large, awkward, high-value, or fragile items. Additional offerings include packaging supplies and custom packing solutions for parcels and wooden crates, as well as mailbox services and other office services such as notary public services, copy and print services, and more.

