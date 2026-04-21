New Ownership of 25-Year-Old PostalAnnex in Tigard, Oregon Brings Fresh Energy to the Business--Serving the Community with Shipping and Office Services

Annex Brands, Inc. Supports Local Entrepreneurs in Sustaining Essential Shipping and Office Services

SAN DIEGO, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Annex Brands, Inc., a leading franchisor in the packing, shipping, and office services industries, is pleased to announce the successful transfer of ownership of an existing PostalAnnex location in Tigard, OR to new owners, Tom Truong and Nhu-Linh Tran. This transition to new ownership ensures that the community will benefit from the essential shipping and office services provided by this PostalAnnex location for the last 25 years.

Located in Tigard Promenade at 15532 SW Pacific Hwy, Ste. C1B, in Tigard, OR, this PostalAnnex is offering a comprehensive array of services, including shipping options with UPS, FedEx, and USPS, plus expert packing services, private mailbox rentals, notary public services, and office solutions such as printing and packaging supplies.

"After many years working in the corporate world, I decided to pursue entrepreneurship and build something meaningful in the community. This location already had a strong reputation, and I saw an opportunity to continue that legacy while bringing fresh energy, strong customer service, and new ideas to the business," said Truong.

Annex Brands, the franchisor of PostalAnnex, has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the franchising industry.

"Tom and Nhu-Linh's decision to step into ownership reflects the entrepreneurial spirit that drives our franchise network," said Patrick Edd, Chief Executive Officer & President of Annex Brands. "By honoring the strong reputation of this location while bringing new energy, ideas, and a customer-first mindset, they are well positioned to build on its legacy and help it grow even stronger within the community."

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 and now licenses and franchises over 800 locations across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Their brands, including PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship, and Handle With Care Packaging Store, are synonymous with reliable and professional service.

For more information about PostalAnnex #0437, located in Tigard Promenade at 15532 SW Pacific Hwy, Ste. C1B, in Tigard, OR, and the services offered at this Tigard, OR location, please visit www.postalannex.com/437.

ABOUT COMPANY:

Annex Brands, Inc. licenses and franchises over 800 locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico under the brands PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship and Handle With Care Packaging Store. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985. Locations offer a range of shipping options from multiple carriers such as UPS, FedEx and USPS, as well as freight shipping for large, awkward, high-value, or fragile items. Additional offerings include packaging supplies and custom packing solutions for parcels and wooden crates, as well as mailbox services and other office services such as notary public services, copy and print services, and more. For more information, visit www.annexbrands.com.

Contact: Taylor Mohrhardt

Phone: (619) 563-4800

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Annex Brands, Inc.