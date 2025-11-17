New Ownership of 37-Year-Old PostalAnnex Offering Shipping and Office Services to the Poway, CA Community

Annex Brands, Inc. Supports Local Entrepreneurs in Sustaining Essential Shipping and Office Services

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Annex Brands, Inc., a leading franchisor in the packing, shipping, and office services industries, is pleased to announce the successful transfer of ownership of an existing 37-year-old PostalAnnex location in Poway, CA to new owners Gabriela Martinez and Willy Flores. This transition to new ownership ensures that the community will benefit from the essential shipping and office services provided by this PostalAnnex location, known to be an important cornerstone to the community.

Located in the Town & Country Shopping Center at 13446 Poway Rd. in Poway, CA 92064, this PostalAnnex offers a comprehensive array of services, including shipping options with UPS, FedEx, USPS, and DHL, expert packing services, private mailbox rentals, notary public services, and office solutions such as printing and packaging supplies.

"We have legacy customers who know the store's reputation and we like to share stories with them. We are excited to create a space with our community that feels safe, connects people, and helps them solve problems," said Martinez.

Annex Brands, the franchisor of PostalAnnex, has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the franchising industry.

"We're pleased to see this historic PostalAnnex location continue to serve the Poway community as Gabriela and Willy take over ownership," said Patrick Edd, Chief Executive Officer & President of Annex Brands. "Transitions like this speak to the strength of our franchise model and the essential role our locations play in their communities. We're excited to watch them build on this momentum and grow with the brand."

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 and now licenses and franchises over 800 locations across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Their brands, including PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship, and Handle With Care Packaging Store, are synonymous with reliable and professional service.

For more information about PostalAnnex #23, located in the shopping center at 13446 Poway Rd., in Poway, CA 92064, and the services offered at the Poway, CA location, please visit www.postalannex.com/23.

ABOUT COMPANY:

Annex Brands, Inc. licenses and franchises over 800 locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico under the brands PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship and Handle With Care Packaging Store. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985. Locations offer a range of shipping options from multiple carriers such as UPS, FedEx and USPS, as well as freight shipping for large, awkward, high-value, or fragile items. Additional offerings include packaging supplies and custom packing solutions for parcels and wooden crates, as well as mailbox services and other office services such as notary public services, copy and print services, and more. For more information, visit www.annexbrands.com.

Contact: Michelle McKee

Phone: (619) 563-4800

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Annex Brands, Inc.