New Ownership of Pak Mail in Austin, Texas Brings Fresh Energy to the Business--Serving the Community with Shipping and Office Services for More Than 20 Years

Annex Brands, Inc. Supports Local Entrepreneurs in Sustaining Essential Shipping and Office Services

SAN DIEGO, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Annex Brands, Inc., a leading franchisor in the packing, shipping, and office services industries, is pleased to announce the successful transfer of ownership of an existing Pak Mail location in Austin, Texas to new owner, Marcos Reynaga. This transition to new ownership ensures that the community will benefit from the essential shipping and office services provided by this Pak Mail for over the last 20 years.

Located at 2900 W Anderson Ln Ste. C-200, in Austin, TX 78757, this Pak Mail offers a comprehensive array of services, including shipping options with UPS, FedEx, and USPS, plus expert packing services, private mailbox rentals, notary public services, and office solutions such as printing and packaging supplies.

"My wife and I were looking for the right opportunity to own a business where we, as a family, could be hands-on and build something meaningful with some guidelines," said Reynaga. "Now, Pak Mail's franchise model is providing us an opportunity to build something long-term. In addition, I wanted to create a structured environment where my sons can gain real entrepreneurial experience — learning responsibility, customer service, and operations — while contributing to a business that serves local residents and small businesses in the North Austin community."

Annex Brands, the franchisor of Pak Mail, has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the franchising industry.

"This ownership transition represents an exciting new opportunity for both the brand and the community it serves," said Patrick Edd, Chief Executive Officer & President of Annex Brands. "Our franchise system is built to support long-term success, and we're confident that Marcos will continue to strengthen this Pak Mail location while growing meaningful local connections."

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 and now licenses and franchises over 800 locations across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Their brands, including PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship, and Handle With Care Packaging Store, are synonymous with reliable and professional service.

For more information about Pak Mail US679, located at 2900 W Anderson Ln Ste. C-200, in Austin, TX 78757, and the services offered at this Austin, TX location, please visit www.pakmail.com/US679.

ABOUT COMPANY:

Annex Brands, Inc. licenses and franchises over 800 locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico under the brands PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship and Handle With Care Packaging Store. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985. Locations offer a range of shipping options from multiple carriers such as UPS, FedEx and USPS, as well as freight shipping for large, awkward, high-value, or fragile items. Additional offerings include packaging supplies and custom packing solutions for parcels and wooden crates, as well as mailbox services and other office services such as notary public services, copy and print services, and more. For more information, visit www.annexbrands.com.

Contact: Michelle McKee

Phone: (619) 563-4800

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Annex Brands, Inc.