New Ownership of Pak Mail in Bellingham, Washington Brings Fresh Energy to the Business--Serving the Community with Shipping and Office Services for More Than 20 Years

Annex Brands, Inc. Supports Local Entrepreneurs in Sustaining Essential Shipping and Office Services

SAN DIEGO, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Annex Brands, Inc., a leading franchisor in the packing, shipping, and office services industries, is pleased to announce the successful transfer of ownership of an existing Pak Mail location in Bellingham, WA to new owner Sainey Sisay. This transition to new ownership ensures that the community will benefit from the essential shipping and office services provided by this Pak Mail for the last 20 years.

Located at 2950 Newmarket St Ste. 101, in Bellingham, WA 98226, this Pak Mail offers a comprehensive array of services, including shipping options with UPS, FedEx, and USPS, plus expert packing services, private mailbox rentals, notary public services, and office solutions such as printing and packaging supplies.

"Bellingham is a community built on relationships, and I'm excited to continue the trusted services Pak Mail has provided here over the years," said Sisay, owner of Pak Mail Center in Bellingham. "My goal is to build on that foundation—supporting local residents and businesses with reliable shipping and business services while creating a welcoming, helpful experience every time someone walks through our doors."

Annex Brands, the franchisor of Pak Mail, has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the franchising industry.

"We're proud to see this Pak Mail continue forward with new ownership under Sainey," said Patrick Edd, Chief Executive Officer & President of Annex Brands. "Franchise transitions highlight the durability of our business model and the opportunity for long-term growth within our system. We're eager to see Sainey expand on the strong foundation already in place."

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 and now licenses and franchises over 800 locations across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Their brands, including PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship, and Handle With Care Packaging Store, are synonymous with reliable and professional service.

For more information about Pak Mail US665, located at 2950 Newmarket St Ste. 101, in Bellingham, WA 98226, and the services offered at this Bellingham, WA location, please visit www.pakmail.com/US665.

ABOUT COMPANY:

Annex Brands, Inc. licenses and franchises over 800 locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico under the brands PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship and Handle With Care Packaging Store. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985. Locations offer a range of shipping options from multiple carriers such as UPS, FedEx and USPS, as well as freight shipping for large, awkward, high-value, or fragile items. Additional offerings include packaging supplies and custom packing solutions for parcels and wooden crates, as well as mailbox services and other office services such as notary public services, copy and print services, and more. For more information, visit www.annexbrands.com.

Contact: Taylor Mohrhardt

Phone: (619) 563-4800

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Annex Brands, Inc.