New Ownership of Pak Mail in Grand Rapids, Michigan Brings Fresh Energy to the Business--Serving the Community with Shipping and Office Services for More Than 20 Years

Annex Brands, Inc. Supports Local Entrepreneurs in Sustaining Essential Shipping and Office Services

SAN DIEGO, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Annex Brands, Inc., a leading franchisor in the packing, shipping, and office services industries, is pleased to announce the successful transfer of ownership of an existing Pak Mail location in Grand Rapids, MI to new owner, Ellen Washington. This transition to new ownership ensures that the community will benefit from the essential shipping and office services provided by this Pak Mail for more than 20 years.

Located at 6670 Kalamazoo Ave. SE, Ste. D, Grand Rapids, MI 49508, this Pak Mail offers a comprehensive array of services, including shipping options with UPS, FedEx, USPS, and DHL, plus expert packing services, private mailbox rentals, notary public services, and office solutions such as printing and packaging supplies.

"This change of ownership at Pak Mail Center US727 in Grand Rapids, Michigan is a commitment to the community I'm proud to be part of," said Ellen Washington. "As a multi-location owner in Grand Rapids, I'm investing for the long term. By strengthening service standards across locations and continuing to be a trusted partner for shipping and packing needs, I aim to support local households, entrepreneurs, and organizations in the area."

Annex Brands, the franchisor of Pak Mail, has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the franchising industry.

"We're excited to see this Pak Mail enter its next chapter under the ownership of Ellen," said Patrick Edd, Chief Executive Officer & President of Annex Brands. "Multi–location ownership reflects both operational expertise and a strong commitment to serving local communities. We're confident Ellen will continue delivering consistent service while expanding her footprint with the brand."

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 and now licenses and franchises over 800 locations across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Their brands, including PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship, and Handle With Care Packaging Store, are synonymous with reliable and professional service.

For more information about Pak Mail US727, located at 6670 Kalamazoo Ave. SE, Ste. D, Grand Rapids, MI 49508, and the services offered at this Grand Rapids, MI location, please visit www.pakmail.com/US727.

ABOUT COMPANY:

Annex Brands, Inc. licenses and franchises over 800 locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico under the brands PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship and Handle With Care Packaging Store. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985. Locations offer a range of shipping options from multiple carriers such as UPS, FedEx and USPS, as well as freight shipping for large, awkward, high-value, or fragile items. Additional offerings include packaging supplies and custom packing solutions for parcels and wooden crates, as well as mailbox services and other office services such as notary public services, copy and print services, and more. For more information, visit www.annexbrands.com.

Contact: Michelle McKee

Phone: (619) 563-4800

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Annex Brands, Inc.