New Ownership of Pak Mail in Grand Rapids, Michigan Brings Fresh Energy to the Business--Serving the Community with Shipping and Office Services for More Than 30 Years

Annex Brands, Inc. Supports Local Entrepreneurs in Sustaining Essential Shipping and Office Services

SAN DIEGO, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Annex Brands, Inc., a leading franchisor in the packing, shipping, and office services industries, is pleased to announce the successful transfer of ownership of an existing Pak Mail location in Grand Rapids, MI to new owner, Ellen Washington. This transition to new ownership ensures that the community will benefit from the essential shipping and office services provided by this Pak Mail for more than 30 years.

Located at 5355 Northland Dr. NE, Ste. C, Grand Rapids, MI 49525, this Pak Mail offers a comprehensive array of services, including shipping options with UPS, FedEx, USPS, and DHL, plus expert packing services, private mailbox rentals, notary public services, and office solutions such as printing and packaging supplies.

"I'm honored to continue serving Grand Rapids, Michigan through Pak Mail Center US270, building on the relationships this community has trusted for years," said Ellen Washington. "As a multi-location owner—now with multiple Pak Mail locations in Grand Rapids alongside my PostalAnnex experience—my goal is to deliver consistent, neighbor-first packing and shipping services that help local families and small businesses save time, solve problems, and stay connected."

Annex Brands, the franchisor of Pak Mail and PostalAnnex, has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the franchising industry.

"The addition of another Pak Mail location under the ownership of Ellen further reflects the confidence franchisees have in this market," said Patrick Edd, Chief Executive Officer & President of Annex Brands. "Expanding within the same community speaks to both the strength of our franchise system and the ongoing demand for the services our locations provide. We look forward to seeing her continue strengthening their local presence and growing with the brand."

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 and now licenses and franchises over 800 locations across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Their brands, including PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship, and Handle With Care Packaging Store, are synonymous with reliable and professional service.

For more information about Pak Mail US270, located at 5355 Northland Dr. NE, Ste. C, Grand Rapids, MI 49525, and the services offered at this Grand Rapids, MI location, please visit www.pakmail.com/US270.

ABOUT COMPANY:

Annex Brands, Inc. licenses and franchises over 800 locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico under the brands PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship and Handle With Care Packaging Store. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985. Locations offer a range of shipping options from multiple carriers such as UPS, FedEx and USPS, as well as freight shipping for large, awkward, high-value, or fragile items. Additional offerings include packaging supplies and custom packing solutions for parcels and wooden crates, as well as mailbox services and other office services such as notary public services, copy and print services, and more. For more information, visit www.annexbrands.com.

Contact: Michelle McKee

Phone: (619) 563-4800

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Annex Brands, Inc.