New Ownership of Pak Mail in Hazel Park, Michigan Offers Shipping and Office Services--with More Ways to Help More People in their Community

Annex Brands, Inc. Supports Local Entrepreneurs in Sustaining Essential Shipping and Office Services

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Annex Brands, Inc., a leading franchisor in the packing, shipping, and office services industries, is pleased to announce the successful transfer of ownership of an existing Pak Mail location in Hazel Park, MI to new owner, Hemang Trivedi. This Pak Mail location has served the community for the last 26 years and this transition to new ownership ensures that the community will benefit from essential shipping and office services.

Located at 563 W 9 Mile Rd., Ste. B, in Hazel Park, MI 48030, this Pak Mail is offering a comprehensive array of services, including shipping options with UPS, FedEx, USPS, and DHL, expert packing services, private mailbox rentals, notary public services, and office solutions, such as printing and packaging supplies.

"After owning a convenience store for nine years where we offered package pickup and drop-off services, we saw owning a Pak Mail as a great opportunity for us to find more ways to grow," said Hemang. "We like helping people, whether it's handling packages for them, or providing other helpful services."

Annex Brands, the franchisor of Pak Mail, has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the franchising industry.

"We're excited to see Hemang take initiative to give back to the community," said Patrick Edd, Chief Executive Officer and President of Annex Brands. "Franchise ownership transfers like this reinforce our mission as a company—to add value to the lives of our franchisees and the communities they serve."

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 and now licenses and franchises over 800 locations across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Their brands, including PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship, and Handle With Care Packaging Store, are synonymous with reliable and professional service.

For more information about the Pak Mail located at 563 W 9 Mile Rd., Ste. B, in Hazel Park, MI 48030, and the services offered at this location, please visit https://www.pakmail.com/us536.

ABOUT COMPANY:

Annex Brands, Inc. licenses and franchises over 800 locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico under the brands PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship and Handle With Care Packaging Store. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985. Locations offer a range of shipping options from multiple carriers such as UPS, FedEx and USPS, as well as freight shipping for large, awkward, high-value, or fragile items. Additional offerings include packaging supplies and custom packing solutions for parcels and wooden crates, as well as mailbox services and other office services such as notary public services, copy and print services, and more. For more information, visit www.annexbrands.com.

Contact: Michelle McKee

Phone: (619) 563-4800

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Annex Brands, Inc.