New Ownership of PostalAnnex in Gig Harbor, Washington Offers Shipping and Office Services

Annex Brands, Inc. Supports Local Entrepreneurs in Sustaining Essential Shipping and Office Services

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Annex Brands, Inc., a leading franchisor in the packing, shipping, and office services industries, is pleased to announce the successful transfer of ownership of a PostalAnnex location in Gig Harbor, WA to new owners, Will Carter and Debra McKnight. This transition to new ownership ensures that the community will benefit from the expert shipping and office services provided by this PostalAnnex location since 2020.

Located in the Olympic Towne Center at 5114 Point Fosdick Dr., Ste. F, in Gig Harbor, WA 98335, this PostalAnnex is offering a comprehensive array of services, including shipping options with UPS, FedEx, USPS, and DHL, expert packing services, private mailbox rentals, notary public services, and office solutions such as printing and packaging supplies.

"We are loving the daily customers that treat us as family," said Carter. "It's amazing to get to know so many people so fast in your community. Helping our neighbors with shipping, printing, and any problem solving has been a lot of fun."

Annex Brands, the franchisor of PostalAnnex, has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the franchising industry.

"We're thrilled to see this PostalAnnex continue serving Gig Harbor under the leadership of Will and Debra," said Patrick Edd, Chief Executive Officer & President of Annex Brands. "Local ownership is a vital part of what makes our locations so valuable to the communities they serve. We're confident they will build strong connections with customers and provide the trusted services their neighbors rely on every day."

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 and now licenses and franchises over 800 locations across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Their brands, including PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship, and Handle With Care Packaging Store, are synonymous with reliable and professional service.

For more information about PostalAnnex #19004, located in Gig Harbor, WA in the Olympic Towne Center at 5114 Point Fosdick Dr., Ste. F, and the services offered at the Gig Harbor location, please visit www.postalannex.com/19004.

ABOUT COMPANY:

Annex Brands, Inc. licenses and franchises over 800 locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico under the brands PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship and Handle With Care Packaging Store. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985. Locations offer a range of shipping options from multiple carriers such as UPS, FedEx and USPS, as well as freight shipping for large, awkward, high-value, or fragile items. Additional offerings include packaging supplies and custom packing solutions for parcels and wooden crates, as well as mailbox services and other office services such as notary public services, copy and print services, and more. For more information, visit www.annexbrands.com.

Contact: Michelle McKee

Phone: (619) 563-4800

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Annex Brands, Inc.