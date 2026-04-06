New Ownership of PostalAnnex in Kerman, California Brings Fresh Energy to the Business--Serving the Community with Shipping and Office Services for Nearly 30 Years

Annex Brands, Inc. Supports Local Entrepreneurs in Sustaining Essential Shipping and Office Services

SAN DIEGO, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Annex Brands, Inc., a leading franchisor in the packing, shipping, and office services industries, is pleased to announce the successful transfer of ownership of an existing PostalAnnex location in Kerman, CA to new owner, Helen Shergill-Barandalla. This transition to new ownership ensures that the community will benefit from the essential Shipping and Office Services provided by this PostalAnnex for nearly 30 years.

This PostalAnnex is situated inside Kerman Video & Balloons at Kerman Plaza Shopping Center. Located at 15081 W. Whitesbridge Ave., Kerman, CA 93630, this location provides shipping with UPS, FedEx, and USPS, along with expert packing, private mailbox rentals, notary public services, and printing and packaging supplies. Additionally, the owner says the location is adding specialty Print Services for banners, signage, blueprints, t-shirts, and more.

"This transition represents an exciting new chapter for the center and the Kerman community," said Shergill-Barandalla. "I'm committed to continuing the level of service customers expect while strengthening our role as a dependable resource for local families and businesses."

Annex Brands, the franchisor of PostalAnnex, has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the franchising industry.

"We're excited to see the continued growth of this PostalAnnex as it moves forward under Helen's new ownership," said Patrick Edd, Chief Executive Officer & President of Annex Brands. "Ownership transitions like this provide the opportunity to expand the role our locations play in delivering essential services to their communities. We look forward to seeing Helen build on this foundation, expand service offerings, and drive long-term success with the brand."

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 and now licenses and franchises over 800 locations across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Their brands, including PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship, and Handle With Care Packaging Store, are synonymous with reliable and professional service.

For more information about PostalAnnex #0282, located inside Kerman Video & Balloons at 15081 W Whitesbridge Ave, in Kerman, CA 93630, and the services offered at this Kerman, CA location, please visit www.postalannex.com/282.

ABOUT COMPANY:

Annex Brands, Inc. licenses and franchises over 800 locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico under the brands PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship and Handle With Care Packaging Store. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985. Locations offer a range of shipping options from multiple carriers such as UPS, FedEx and USPS, as well as freight shipping for large, awkward, high-value, or fragile items. Additional offerings include packaging supplies and custom packing solutions for parcels and wooden crates, as well as mailbox services and other office services such as notary public services, copy and print services, and more. For more information, visit www.annexbrands.com.

Contact: Michelle McKee

Phone: (619) 563-4800

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Annex Brands, Inc.