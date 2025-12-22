New Ownership of PostalAnnex in Los Altos, California Offers Shipping and Office Services

Annex Brands, Inc. Supports Local Entrepreneurs in Sustaining Essential Shipping and Office Services

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Annex Brands, Inc., a leading franchisor in the packing, shipping, and office services industries, is pleased to announce the successful transfer of ownership of a PostalAnnex location in Los Altos, CA to new owner, Fatema Saifuddin. This transition to new ownership ensures that the community will benefit from the expert shipping and office services provided by this PostalAnnex location for the last 21 years.

Located in the Foothill Crossing Shopping Center at 2310 Homestead Rd., Ste. C1, in Los Altos, CA 94024, this PostalAnnex offers a comprehensive array of services, including shipping options with UPS, FedEx, USPS, and DHL, expert packing services, private mailbox rentals, notary public services, and office solutions such as printing and packaging supplies.

"I've always wanted to run my own business and contribute positively to my community. When the opportunity arose to acquire this PostalAnnex location, I knew it was the perfect fit. We're excited to create a space that connects people and helps them solve everyday challenges," said Saifuddin.

Annex Brands, the franchisor of PostalAnnex, has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the franchising industry.

"We're thrilled to welcome Fatema as the new owner of this PostalAnnex location. This transition underscores our commitment to how our locations are deeply connected to the neighborhoods they serve," said Patrick Edd, Chief Executive Officer & President of Annex Brands. "We're confident she will continue fostering those community ties while building on the success of this location."

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 and now licenses and franchises over 800 locations across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Their brands, including PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship, and Handle With Care Packaging Store, are synonymous with reliable and professional service.

For more information about PostalAnnex #3030, located in the Foothill Crossing Shopping Center at 2310 Homestead Rd., Ste. C1, in Los Altos, CA 94024, and the services offered at this location, please visit www.postalannex.com/3030.

ABOUT COMPANY:

Annex Brands, Inc. licenses and franchises over 800 locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico under the brands PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship and Handle With Care Packaging Store. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985. Locations offer a range of shipping options from multiple carriers such as UPS, FedEx and USPS, as well as freight shipping for large, awkward, high-value, or fragile items. Additional offerings include packaging supplies and custom packing solutions for parcels and wooden crates, as well as mailbox services and other office services such as notary public services, copy and print services, and more. For more information, visit www.annexbrands.com.

Contact: Michelle McKee

Phone: (619) 563-4800

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Annex Brands, Inc.