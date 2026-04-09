New Ownership of PostalAnnex in Spring, Texas Brings Fresh Energy to the Business--Serving the Community with Shipping and Office Services for Nearly 20 Years

Annex Brands, Inc. Supports Local Entrepreneurs in Sustaining Essential Shipping and Office Services

SAN DIEGO, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Annex Brands, Inc., a leading franchisor in the packing, shipping, and office services industries, is pleased to announce the successful transfer of ownership of an existing PostalAnnex location in Spring, TX to new owner, Masooma Qutubuddin. This transition to new ownership ensures that the community will benefit from the essential shipping and office services provided by this PostalAnnex location for nearly 20 years.

Located at 2211 Rayford Rd Ste. 111, in Spring, TX 77386, this PostalAnnex is offering a comprehensive array of services, including shipping options with UPS, FedEx, and USPS, and DHL, plus expert packing services, private mailbox rentals, notary public services, and office solutions such as printing and packaging supplies.

"As a Pak Mail owner for the last five years, I am proud of my association with Annex Brands and excited to own another location within the franchise network," said Qutubuddin. "Our goal is to ensure this PostalAnnex location continues to be a welcoming resource for packing, shipping, and business services, supporting local families and small businesses throughout Spring, TX with care and reliability."

Annex Brands, the franchisor of PostalAnnex and Pak Mail, has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the franchising industry.

"Strong local ownership is at the heart of our brand," said Patrick Edd, Chief Executive Officer & President of Annex Brands. "We're pleased to see Masooma step into ownership of another location in our franchise network and carry forward its role as a dependable business resource in the community."

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 and now licenses and franchises over 800 locations across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Their brands, including PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship, and Handle With Care Packaging Store, are synonymous with reliable and professional service.

For more information about PostalAnnex #7011, located at 2211 Rayford Rd Ste. 111, in Spring, TX 77386, and the services offered at this Spring, TX location, please visit www.postalannex.com/7011.

ABOUT COMPANY:

Annex Brands, Inc. licenses and franchises over 800 locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico under the brands PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship and Handle With Care Packaging Store. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985. Locations offer a range of shipping options from multiple carriers such as UPS, FedEx and USPS, as well as freight shipping for large, awkward, high-value, or fragile items. Additional offerings include packaging supplies and custom packing solutions for parcels and wooden crates, as well as mailbox services and other office services such as notary public services, copy and print services, and more. For more information, visit www.annexbrands.com.

Contact: Michelle McKee

Phone: (619) 563-4800

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Annex Brands, Inc.