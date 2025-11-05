New Ownership of PostalAnnex in Torrance, California Continues 25 Year Legacy of Shipping and Office Services

Annex Brands, Inc. Supports Local Entrepreneurs in Sustaining Essential Shipping and Office Services

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Annex Brands, Inc., a leading franchisor in the packing, shipping, and office services industries, is pleased to announce the successful transfer of ownership of an existing PostalAnnex location in Torrance, CA to new owner, Shawn Maller. This transition to new ownership ensures that the community will continue to benefit from the essential shipping and office services provided by this PostalAnnex location.

Located inside the Vons at 24325 Crenshaw Blvd., in Torrance, CA 90505, this PostalAnnex is offering a comprehensive array of services, including shipping options with UPS, FedEx, USPS, and DHL, expert packing services, private mailbox rentals, notary public services, and office solutions, such as printing and packaging supplies.

"I purchased this location due to its 25-year reputation of great customer service," said Shawn. "I'm looking forward to continuing this strong reputation and building on the foundation the previous owner established, while also introducing expanded print and copy services."

Annex Brands, the franchisor of PostalAnnex, has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the franchising industry.

"Celebrating 25 years of dedicated service to the Torrance community, this PostalAnnex location enters an exciting new chapter under Shawn's ownership," said Patrick Edd, Chief Executive Officer & President of Annex Brands. "This PostalAnnex demonstrates the deep-rooted value our locations bring to the neighborhoods they serve."

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 and now licenses and franchises over 800 locations across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Their brands, including PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship, and Handle With Care Packaging Store, are synonymous with reliable and professional service.

For more information about PostalAnnex #365, located in Torrance, CA, and the services offered, please visit www.postalannex.com/365.

ABOUT COMPANY:

