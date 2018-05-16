ATLANTA, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning to write is an important stage in every child's development, but writing products sold today are not designed with kids in mind. New Paper Mate® Handwriting pencils and pens provide control for early writers and make learning to write fun.

Paper Mate Handwriting pencils have thick lead for less breakage and durable tips to help with control. They also feature thick triangular shapes that guide finger placement. If the triangular shape doesn't suit your child, the pen comes in a thick round shape that is easy to hold. Plus, fun barrel colors and designs make handwriting fun!

"Handwriting is a fundamental piece of a child's early education but for many young writers it can be very challenging, especially in the digital age," said Victor Misawa, senior vice president of marketing, Writing, Newell Brands. "Our mission was to develop a product that could transform the chore of practicing penmanship into an enjoyable and creative experience. We hope that parents, teachers, and students alike will find that the Paper Mate Handwriting products make handwriting more approachable and more fun."

The Paper Mate Handwriting pencils come in a mechanical or woodcase format and the pens feature a washable* black ink for marks that are bold and clearly visible on paper – ideal for kids learning to trace and practice letters.

The Paper Mate Handwriting products are available for purchase at nationwide retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, Target and Staples. MSRP for the 5-count sets retail at $3.49 and 12-count sets retail for $7.99.

For more information on Paper Mate Handwriting Pens and Pencils, visit Papermate.com or visit on Facebook or Instagram.

*Ink washes from skin and most clothing. Wash skin promptly with a washcloth for best results. Repeat washing may be required. Keep away from all materials that cannot be laundered.

