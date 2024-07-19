New Paper Underscores Inflammation's Role in Atherosclerosis

Understanding the Effect of Inflammation is Key for Early Intervention, Reducing Adverse Cardiovascular Outcomes

WASHINGTON, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Atherosclerosis Society today released a clinical proceedings white paper outlining the role of inflammation in atherosclerosis and the importance of early intervention.

The paper has four main sections:

The role of inflammation in atherosclerosis is explained, noting that local inflammation in the artery wall participates directly in the development of the condition. Systemic, chronic inflammation can also promote the advancement of atherosclerosis and increase the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases.

Using biomarkers to identify inflammatory risk in individual patients is now possible. Assessing levels of high-sensitivity CRP specifically can be used to help determine therapeutic strategies that may reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events.

Interventions that may mitigate inflammatory risk include lifestyle modifications as well as pharmaceutical interventions. Policy changes could also mitigate the inflammatory risk of atherosclerosis.

The burdens of disease are substantial. Atherosclerosis results in significant loss of life and greatly impacts household finances and economies worldwide.

Assessment & Treatment of Inflammation in Atherosclerosis is authored by four international experts:

Peter Libby , MD – USA

, MD – Wolfgang Koenig , MD, FRCP, FESC, FACC, FAHA – Germany

, MD, FRCP, FESC, FACC, FAHA – Jessica M. Peña, MD, MPH, FACC, FNLA – USA

Hiroaki Shimokawa , MD, PhD – Japan

READ WHITE PAPER: Assessment & Treatment of Inflammation in Atherosclerosis

STATEMENT FROM PETER LIBBY, MD, PRESIDENT, INTERNATIONAL ATHEROSCLEROSIS SOCIETY AND CHAIR OF THE WHITE PAPER EXPERT PANEL:

"Atherosclerosis is a primary cause of cardiovascular disease, the leading cause of death worldwide. This paper underscores the persistent need for a more complete understanding of the role of inflammation in atherosclerosis progression among physicians globally, how to identify such inflammation, and how to mitigate the inflammation-associated risk of adverse cardiovascular events. These steps are of the utmost importance for the development of effective treatment strategies that can reduce the morbidity and mortality caused by atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease."

