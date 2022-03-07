New Parkinson's Procedure Improves Gaits and Back Pain

"People with Parkinsonian gait usually walk small, shuffling steps. They might have difficulty picking up their feet, and this could negatively impact their quality of life than other Parkinson's symptoms." Dr Eric Chun-Pu Chu, leading researcher at New York Medical Group (NYMG) and chairman of CDAHK.

Recent clinical studies have shown that chiropractic rehabilitation can improve movement function in patients with parkinson's (18) and neuromuscular disorders (19-22).

"Spinal manipulation with motor training, demonstrated a decreased pain score, increased muscle strength measurement, and improved gait characteristics depicted on gait cyclogram and vertical GRF graphing. A focus on movement strategies may therefore lead to the development of useful therapies," Chu said.

Gait impairment is the outcome of a disease progression, aging, compensation, and eventual lead to restricted mobility. "The new study showed chiropractic treatment in making neuromuscular and mobility improvement in parkinsonian gait and back pain, especially when the problem cannot be effectively solved by pharmacological means," Chu said.

Patients with Parkinson's disease now have one more alternative in addition to their traditional therapy.

