New Partnership Between K16 Solutions & D2L Paves the Way for Rapid Migrations to Brightspace LMS

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- K16 Solutions, the industry leader in EdTech for LMS course migration, course design, and course archiving, has announced a significant partnership agreement with another LMS company, D2L. This partnership will enable K16 Solutions and D2L to deliver state-of-the-art migration and archiving solutions to institutions switching to D2L's Brightspace learning management platform.

The agreement with D2L will give institutions the ability to quickly and accurately migrate their course content to D2L's Brightspace platform while eliminating the need for manual, labor-intensive course reconstruction by faculty and staff. Along with migrating to Brightspace, new D2L customers will have the option to use K16's Scaffold Archiving solution to retain student and course-level data at a price point that is significantly lower than archiving on legacy LMS platforms and more responsive than cold storage.

Tom Donnelly, Chief Corporate Development Officer at D2L, said about the partnership: "At D2L, we know that migrating content into an LMS needs to be seamless—helping educators build the best learning experiences possible and giving students access to content that will help them thrive. Through our partnership with K16 Solutions, we're excited to provide institutions with an innovative technology solution that enables a simple, affordable, and accurate course migration experience."

Dr. Thomas Waite, president and CEO at K16 Solutions, said about the partnership: "D2L has proven to be not only a market leader within the LMS space but also an organization that prides itself on creating the best possible learning and teaching experience for those who use their platform. We are excited and ready to help institutions make the LMS move to Brightspace–and do so more quickly, affordably, and accurately than any other solution or process on the market."

K16 Solutions has executed LMS migrations for dozens of institutions. The company's customers include a long list of schools such as Northeastern University, Wake Forest University, Rutgers University, Mohawk College, Ottawa University, University of South Alabama, and Loyola University New Orleans, to name a few.

About D2L:

D2L (Desire2Learn) was founded in 1999 by John Baker with the mission to reach every learner. It believes that learning is the foundation upon which all progress and achievement rests. Working closely with organizations globally, D2L has transformed the way millions of people learn both online and in the classroom. Its cloud-based learning management system, Brightspace, helps K-12 schools, higher education institutions, and corporate organizations run blended and fully online courses.

Brightspace LMS enables organizations to provide a more engaging experience for their learners. Users can create personalized learning paths and custom content, communicate with other learners, and track training programs. The software is deployed in the cloud, so organizations won't need to host or maintain the data, and learners can access the software from any device.

www.d2l.com

About K16 Solutions:

Founded by experienced higher education leaders, faculty, and academic entrepreneurs, K16 Solutions solves the biggest LMS challenges facing institutions today. Scaffold technology, powered by K16 Solutions, allows schools to quickly and seamlessly migrate LMS platforms, build better courses, and archive student data and course content. To learn more, visit www.k16solutions.com .

