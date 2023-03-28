New Partnership with Twin City Fan & Blower

Representing a broad range of commercial and industrial fans and blowers in the Pacific Northwest

SEATTLE, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ACI Mechanical and HVAC Sales (ACI) announces their new partnership with Twin City Fan & Blowers (TCF) a leading provider of air movement solutions. This partnership will bring TCF's comprehensive line of solutions for ACI's commercial customers in Washington, Oregon, and Northern Idaho.

Twin City Fan

TCF is recognized for its wide range of products including industrial fans, commercial fans, axial fans, centrifugal fans, vaneaxial fans, mixed flow fans, lab exhaust fans, fan related rooftop accessories, and OEM fans. The comprehensive line of products focused on the commercial market will enable ACI to offer its customers a wider range of fan options.

"Partnering with TCF reinforces our commitment to bringing the best solutions to our customers," said Keith Glasch, President and Principal at ACI. "We are excited to work with TCF to deliver products that will help our customers meet their air movement needs, in the lead times customers expect."

"We are thrilled to partner with ACI and bring our comprehensive line of air movement products to their customers," said Jason Meinke, Director of Commercial Sales at TCF. "Our commitment to quality, innovation and customer service aligns with ACI's values and we look forward to a successful partnership."

About ACI Mechanical and HVAC Sales

Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, ACI is the Pacific Northwest's vendor of choice for commercial HVAC applications. ACI partners with consulting engineers, contractors, and their customers, to help buildings thrive. Solutions include applications for education, data centers commercial office buildings, healthcare, and industrial facilities. Our team includes thirty-five degreed sales engineers and project professionals working with over fifty equipment manufacturers.

About TCF

Twin City Fan & Blower is part of Twin City Fan Companies, Ltd. a leading provider of air movement solutions worldwide since 1974. The company's comprehensive line of products includes industrial fans, commercial fans, axial fans, centrifugal fans, vaneaxial fans, mixed flow fans, portable fans, and OEM fans. TCF is committed to quality, innovation, and customer service. Visit tcf.com for more information.

