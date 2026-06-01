-- Elizabeth Banks and Gabrielle Union star in a playful "Paze. It Checks Out®," brand campaign for the digital wallet offered by banks and credit unions – because obviously destiny has a sense of humor --

NEW YORK, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Some partnerships just make sense. Peanut butter and jelly. Movies and popcorn. Banks and Union promoting a digital wallet offered by banks and credit unions and built to help keep full card information out of the wrong hands.

Paze®, the online checkout solution from Early Warning Services, today launched "Paze. It Checks Out®," a new national campaign featuring Elizabeth Banks and Gabrielle Union – two actors whose names are suspiciously on brand. The campaign leans into the pairing with a playful nod to the fact that Paze is offered by participating banks and credit unions nationwide.*

"When your campaign stars Elizabeth Banks and Gabrielle Union, you try not to overthink it," said Serge Elkiner, General Manager of Paze. "But the connection works because the product does too. Consumers want online checkout to feel simple, secure, and streamlined."

The campaign highlights the key benefit of Paze: a simple checkout experience with added security, because consumers' actual card numbers are never shared with merchants during transactions.

"The Banks and Union connection was honestly too perfect to pass up," said Elizabeth Banks.

"The campaign has this playful energy, but underneath it is something really relatable: people want checkout to feel easy and secure," said Gabrielle Union.

Online checkout can be exhausting; forgotten passwords, re-entering card numbers, and the recurring fear that your card information exists everywhere. Paze simplifies that experience by letting consumers check out using cards from participating banks and credit unions they already know and trust, keeping checkout simple and your card information with your bank or credit union.

Early Warning knows how to build financial products that scale. The company built Zelle® into a $1.2 trillion person-to-person network used by millions of American consumers and small businesses as an essential and foundational part of their everyday life – experience that the company is now bringing to online checkout with Paze.

More Banks. More Merchants. More Checkout.

The campaign launches as Paze continues to rapidly scale across financial institutions and iconic national merchants, including recent additions like Domino's, Dunkin' and Wendy's® – because nothing tests checkout speed quite like ordering pizza, coffee and donuts, or a hamburger while hungry.

"Domino's is focused on giving customers a great experience all around, and that includes making sure their checkout process is seamless," said Mark Messing, Domino's vice president of global digital marketing. "We're excited to bring even more convenience to them by offering a new, innovative way to check out online with Paze."

Leading financial institutions continue to expand access to Paze, with Citi becoming the latest major bank to begin offering the solution to its customers. More than 200 million credit and debit cards have been added to Paze, which helps consumers check out quickly and confidently with added security because actual card numbers are not shared with merchants.

The campaign will run across connected TV, digital video, and social platforms, with amplification from participating financial institutions and key merchants.

Banks and Union bring a layer of humor and self-awareness to everyday checkout moments – an intentional pairing that subtly reinforces what makes Paze different: a wallet built on the valued relationships consumers already have with their banks and credit unions.

Paze builds on what consumers already use – without requiring anything new

No new accounts or passwords to remember

Offered through banks and credit unions consumers already know and trust

Familiar, intuitive experience – designed to fit existing checkout habits

Added security – because your full card numbers are not shared with merchants

About Paze

Paze is a reimagined online checkout solution that banks and credit unions offer consumers and participating merchants, combining eligible U.S. credit and debit cards into a single wallet and eliminating manual card entry. Designed to help solve long-standing challenges in e-commerce, Paze delivers a streamlined experience for both consumers and businesses. More than 200 million credit and debit cards have been added to the Paze checkout solution. To learn more, visit www.paze.com.

*Eligible U.S. credit or debit card from participating banks and wallet activation required.

SOURCE Early Warning Services, LLC