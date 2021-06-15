New PCI Express® 5.0 U.2/U.3 Interposer for SSD Protocol Analysis

Driven by requirements for higher performance storage solutions, the SSD market continues to show strong growth as PCIe 5.0 is adopted and used as the interconnect technology for SSDs in various forms, including the U.2/U.3 form which is usable in existing 2.5" and 3.5" mechanical enclosures. The U.2/U.3 SSD allows IT departments to use SSDs in existing hardware, where previously SAS and SATA drives had been used. Comprehensive testing and validation of single-port and dual-ported Non-Volatile Memory Express® (NVMe) SSDs as they come to market is critical to ensure performance, functionality, and interoperability. Teledyne LeCroy's new PCIe 5.0 U.2/U.3 interposer for SSD protocol analysis, paired with one of the Teledyne LeCroy PCIe 5.0 Summit protocol analyzers , enables the capture and analysis of all PCIe bus traffic between a host backplane and a single-port or dual-ported SSD. The PCIe 5.0 U.2/U.3 Interposer supports up to four lanes in a single-port PCIe 5.0 link configuration or two ports each with two lanes in a dual-port SSD.

Teledyne LeCroy protocol analyzers and exercisers have been at the forefront of PCI Express development since its inception 20 years ago, working closely with the computer industry to provide the analysis features companies have needed for PCIe systems, storage and IoT technology development. All Teledyne LeCroy protocol test solutions feature hierarchical views of recorded traffic, real-time statistics, protocol traffic summaries, detailed error reports, powerful scripting, and the ability to create user-defined test reports, which allow developers to troubleshoot intricate problems and finish their projects on time. Users of Teledyne LeCroy systems appreciate the rich library of decodes and analysis capabilities that are available on all of Teledyne LeCroy's PCIe specification test tools

Availability

The PCIe 5.0 U.2/U.3 interposers are now available to order. For additional information, contact Teledyne LeCroy at 1-800-5LeCroy (1-800-553-2769) or visit Teledyne LeCroy's web site at teledynelecroy.com.

About Teledyne LeCroy

Teledyne LeCroy is a leading manufacturer of advanced oscilloscopes, protocol analyzers, and other test instruments that verify performance, validate compliance, and debug complex electronic systems quickly and thoroughly. Since its founding in 1964, the Company has focused on incorporating powerful tools into innovative products that enhance "Time-to-Insight". Faster time to insight enables users to rapidly find and fix defects in complex electronic systems, dramatically improving time-to-market for a wide variety of applications and end markets. Teledyne LeCroy is based in Chestnut Ridge, N.Y. For more information, visit Teledyne LeCroy's website at teledynelecroy.com.

About PCI-SIG

PCI-SIG is the consortium that owns and manages PCI specifications as open industry standards. The organization defines industry standard I/O (input/output) specifications consistent with the needs of its members. Currently, PCI-SIG is comprised of over 700 industry-leading member companies. To join PCI-SIG, and for a list of the Board of Directors, visit www.pcisig.com.

