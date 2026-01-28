New Peer-Reviewed Publication Validates Exceptional Safety and Efficacy of Synovetin OA® for Dog Arthritis

JAVMA scientific article reinforces strong safety profile of Synovetin OA, affirming radiation to veterinary professionals and pet owners is well below the federal allowances.

ATLANTA, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Osteoarthritis (OA) is a painful, progressive and widespread joint disease that affects one in four adult dogs – and up to 80% of senior dogs. Synovetin OA ®, an innovative radiotherapy injected directly into arthritic joints, targets the inflammation directly at the source to durably alleviate pain and the drivers of OA progression.1,2

Now, a new publication in Journal of the American Veterinary Medical Association confirms Synovetin OA's exceptional safety and efficacy profile, with minimal, targeted radiotherapy that is a fraction of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission's (NRC) allowance of 100 millirem per year (mrem/y) for the general public. The research evaluated radiotherapy exposure from treated dogs to veterinary staff and caregivers in real-world home environments, providing added confidence in everyday use.

"This research addresses safety and efficacy for treated dogs and confirms that any exposure to owners of dogs treated with Synovetin OA is only a fraction of the allowances set by the federal government," said Bob Menardi, DVM, Chief Veterinary Officer at Exubrion Therapeutics. "For reference, 100 mrem of radiation is roughly equivalent to the amount found in three human abdominal X-rays, and in published studies, the average exposure to family members from Synovetin OA was only 9.2 mrem—about what someone gets from plane travel.10 These findings reinforce that dogs treated with Synovetin OA can get long-lasting relief from pain with insignificant impact to owners."

Synovetin OA uses tin-117m (Sn-117m) to target inflammation directly within the joint -- the primary driver of OA pain and progression. According to the research, Sn-117m shows excellent retention within the joint, minimal local irritation, no systemic toxicity and no adverse events following injection in dogs.1,4,5

A Better Way to Manage Arthritis Pain

Arthritis in dogs is driven by a destructive cycle of inflammation, which causes pain, cartilage breakdown, lameness, limping, limited mobility and diminished quality of life.6,7 Sn-117m has been proven to directly address this inflammation and provide pain relief for up to 12 months.1 Prior research in rodents has also demonstrated that tin-117m, the treatment's active component, supports a disease-modifying mechanism of action with the potential to slow disease progression.2,8,9

In the newly-published research article, " Tin-117m radiosynoviorthesis safely and effectively manages canine osteoarthritis with minimal radiation exposure ," researchers examined results from multiple studies and found:1

Following a single injection, prospective clinical trials report sustained improvements in objective gait analysis and caregiver-reported pain scores with benefits lasting up to 12 months.

Modeled and measured radiation exposures for caregivers remain a fraction of US Nuclear Regulatory Commission limits, allowing outpatient use without isolation.

"By delivering sustained, localized therapy directly to inflamed synovial tissue, Sn-117m durably improves joint health, leading to long-lasting comfort, mobility, and quality of life in affected dogs. Across controlled trials, observational cohorts, and real-world use, Sn-117m has demonstrated consistent clinical benefit, with a strong safety profile and very low caregiver radiation exposure," says Menardi. The complete research can be found here .

What Makes Synovetin OA Different

Synovetin OA provides up to one full year of pain relief with a single, fast outpatient treatment. It is injected directly into the affected joint and leverages the power of tin-117m, a highly targeted form of medical radiotherapy, to reduce harmful cells that drive painful inflammation, addressing the cause of the disease and not just masking symptoms. The treatment works locally, targeting only the inflamed joint lining, unlike traditional drugs that are distributed throughout the body. In countless number of dogs treated with Synovetin OA since 2021, veterinarians have reported no systemic side effects.1,2,4,5

Synovetin OA is available at treatment centers across the U.S. To learn more or to find the nearest treating veterinarian, visit ActiveDogNow.com .

About Exubrion Therapeutics

Exubrion Therapeutics is an animal health company focused on relieving animal arthritis pain and improving the quality of life with Synovetin OA® , a groundbreaking radiotherapeutic treatment for osteoarthritis that harnesses the power of tin-117m . Our mission is to ensure veterinarians and pet parents have an effective, safe and long-lasting option that targets the pain and progression of osteoarthritis.

References:

Aulakh KS, Lopez MJ, Hudson C, et al. Prospective Clinical Evaluation of Intra-Articular Injection of Tin-117m (117mSn) Radiosynoviorthesis Agent for Management of Naturally Occurring Elbow Osteoarthritis in Dogs: A Pilot Study. Vet Med (Auckl). 2021. Jun 4;12:117-128. doi: 10.2147/VMRR.S295309. PMID: 34113552; PMCID: PMC8187093. Bendele A, Doerr CA, Gonzales GR, et al. Evidence of osteoarthritis disease modification with a Sn-117m microparticle device: a review and validation in mammalian models. Front. Vet. Sci. 2-25;12:1-13 doi: 10.3389/fvets.2025.1621296. Arno MG; Barnhard JA, Webb KR, et al. Tin-117m radiosynoviorthesis safely and effectively manages canine osteoarthritis with minimal radiation exposure: a narrative review. JAVMA. 07Jan2026:1-5. https://doi.org/10.2460/javma.25.08.0564. Donecker J, Fabiani M, Gaschen L, Aulakh KS. Treatment response in dogs with naturally occurring grade 3 elbow osteoarthritis following intra-articular injection of 117mSn (tin) colloid. PLoS One. 2021. Jul 19;16(7):e0254613. doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0254613. PMID: 34280212; PMCID: PMC8289027. Lattimer JC, Selting KA, Lunceford JM, et al. Intraarticular injection of a tin-117m radiosynoviorthesis agent in normal canine elbows causes no adverse effects. Vet Radiol Ultrasound. 2019. Sep;60(5):567-574. doi: 10.1111/vru.12757. Epub 2019 Jun 2. PMID: 31155782. Sellam J, Berenbaum F. Nat Rev Rheumatol. 2010; 6:625-635. https://doi.org/10.1038/nrrheum.2010.159 PMID: 20924410. Scanzello CR, Umoh E, Pessler F, et al. Osteoarthritis Cartilage. 2009; 17: 1040-1048. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.joca.2009.02.011 PMID: 192892341. Doerr, CA, Bendele, A, Simon, J, Stevenson, N, and Gonzales, G. Validation of the use of homogeneous Sn-117m colloid radiosynoviorthesis in a GLP osteoarthritis rat model. J Nucl Med. (2016) 57:323. Doerr C, et al. Poster presented at the Society of Nuclear Medicine & Molecular Imaging Annual Conference. San Diego, CA. 2016. Smith, Chad A.1; Krimins, Rebecca A.2. External Radiation Dose to Owners of Canines Treated with (117mSn) Radiosynoviorthesis for Osteoarthritis. Health Physics 123(2):p 128-132, August 2022. | DOI: 10.1097/HP.0000000000001579

Contact:

Cathy Levendoski

For Exubrion Therapeutics

314-518-2535; [email protected]

SOURCE Exubrion Therapeutics