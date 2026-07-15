New Peer-Reviewed Study Published in Dermatology and Therapy Adds to Clinical Evidence Showing Nutrafol Hair Growth Nutraceuticals Improve Hair Growth in Women

Six-month clinical study, first presented at the World Congress for Hair Research, shows significant increases in linear hair growth rate — a clinically meaningful measure of hair growth that has rarely been studied — further expanding Nutrafol's growing body of published research

NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrafol, the #1 dermatologist-recommended hair growth supplement brand,1 today announced the publication of a new peer-reviewed six-month prospective clinical study in Dermatology and Therapy, further expanding its growing body of scientific evidence supporting the efficacy of its Hair Growth Nutraceuticals. These new results demonstrated statistically significant improvements in hair growth rate, hair count, scalp coverage, and other objective measures of hair health in women. Notably, the study evaluated linear hair growth rate (LHGR) – a technically challenging, high-value endpoint that has been infrequently studied in hair research, measuring how quickly hair grows.

The findings were first presented last month in Seoul, South Korea at the 2026 World Congress for Hair Research (WCHR), one of the largest and most prestigious global scientific meetings for hair and scalp studies, where researchers and clinicians showcase the latest advancements in hair biology and clinical science.

"A 6-Month Prospective, Open-Label, Randomized Study Showing Increased Hair Growth Rate in Women Using Multi-Targeting Hair Growth Nutraceuticals" evaluated 180 women between the ages of 18 and 70 using one of Nutrafol's Hair Growth Nutraceuticals, tailored to their unique life stages - such as menopause and postpartum - and lifestyles. Over the six-month study period, participants demonstrated statistically significant improvements in LHGR, with hair growth rates 19% to 37% faster compared to baseline (p<0.001).

"Measuring linear hair growth rate is rarely done in clinical hair research because the technical demands are significant, you need to have the right type of validated equipment, and many therapies simply don't measure or report it. That's what makes this data stand out - it is the kind of finding that should shift how the field evaluates approaches to assess hair thinning and hair health," said Dr. Raja Sivamani, MD, MS, AP, board-certified dermatologist and principal investigator. "The speed of hair growth is something patients notice and care about deeply, and it's exciting to see a multitargeting nutraceutical approach validated on this dimension alongside the other improvements we've seen."

In addition to faster hair growth, results demonstrated statistically significant increases in anagen (actively growing) hairs across all study groups, while also confirming prior clinical evidence tied to total hair count, terminal hair count, and overall scalp coverage. Participants' self-assessments also reflected improvements consistent with the clinical findings.

"We don't just invest in clinical research - we invest in studying the endpoints that matter most to physicians and consumers, even when they're technically challenging to measure," said Dr. Isabelle Raymond, Senior Vice President of Global Medical and Clinical Affairs at Nutrafol. "This study strengthens the clinical evidence supporting our Hair Growth Nutraceuticals, reinforcing the efficacy of our final formulations in helping women across life stages achieve healthier, faster-growing hair. It also reflects our continued commitment to advancing the science of hair health through meaningful, objective endpoints that help set a higher standard for the category."

For more than a decade, Nutrafol has helped define the hair health category through an unwavering commitment to rigorous clinical research and scientific innovation. Today, the brand has completed 26 clinical studies - including three randomized, placebo-controlled trials - evaluating its formulations across multiple life stages and hair wellness needs. Nutrafol is also the first and only hair growth supplement brand to earn NSF Certified for Sport®, the leading independent, third-party certification for supplement safety and quality. Together, these milestones reinforce Nutrafol's commitment to setting the standard for evidence-based innovation, delivering high-quality products that help millions of people achieve healthier hair from within.

More About the Clinical Study

Hair thinning affects millions of women and can result from a variety of factors, including hormonal changes, nutritional status, aging, postpartum, and lifestyle. Previous research has shown that thinner hair fibers often grow slower, making linear hair growth rate an important measure of hair health. This prospective, six-month clinical study expands upon existing evidence by demonstrating that targeted nutraceutical formulations may help improve both the rate of hair growth and other clinically relevant measures of hair health.

Participants were evaluated at baseline, Day 90, and Day 180 using Canfield HairMetrix® imaging technology to objectively assess linear hair growth rate, hair counts, and scalp coverage. Participants also completed validated self-assessment questionnaires throughout the study.

The research was authored by Rubaina Dang ND, Raja K. Sivamani MD MS AP, Adina Hazan PhD, Isabelle Raymond PhD, and newly published in Dermatology and Therapy. The findings were initially presented as an abstract at the 2026 World Congress for Hair Research in South Korea in May 2026 before undergoing peer review and publication.

For more information about Nutrafol's clinical research, please visit Nutrafol.com/clinical.

About Nutrafol

Nutrafol is the #1 dermatologist recommended hair growth supplement brand, known for its whole-body, evidence-based approach to hair health. Nutrafol's physician-formulated, 100% drug-free supplements are tailored to support hair thinning through different life stages and lifestyles, targeting underlying causes of thinning hair: stress, hormones, lifestyle, metabolism, nutrition, and aging. As the first and only hair growth supplement brand to earn NSF Certified for Sport® - the preeminent, independent third-party certification program - it continues to meet the highest standards in quality and safety, using high-quality ingredients backed by published research. Nutrafol prioritizes clinical rigor, with clinical studies conducted on different populations to support the efficacy of its final formulations and over 20 published studies on hair wellness. Today, Nutrafol has been adopted by 7,500 healthcare providers nationwide, is trusted by over 1.5 million customers, and has earned numerous prestigious accolades. For more information, visit www.nutrafol.com.

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1 According to IQVIA ProVoice survey for 12 months ending March 31, 2026.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

SOURCE NUTRAFOL