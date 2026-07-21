New Perspective Suggests Emerging Obesity Medications May Unlock Plant-Forward Eating

ST. LOUIS, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As use of emerging obesity medications (EOMs) continues to rise, a new perspective published in Advances in Nutrition suggests these medications may create an unprecedented opportunity to help patients adopt healthier, more plant-forward dietary patterns. EOMs such as glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists quiet "food noise"—the persistent, intrusive thoughts about food that have historically made it difficult for many people to follow dietary guidance. According to the authors, this "quieting" creates a transient "pharmacological window" during which patients may be more receptive to establishing lasting, healthier eating habits.

"EOMs don't replace dietary guidance; they render it newly tractable by turning down the noise that has historically overwhelmed adherence," said lead author Robert Bergia, PhD, Berkwood Research. "This is the moment to help patients lock in plant- forward patterns, with soy foods as a practical, versatile protein foundation."

The perspective outlines several mechanisms that may help explain why EOMs could facilitate a shift toward plant-forward eating patterns:

Selective reduction in "wanting": EOMs decrease cravings for high-fat and high-sugar foods while largely preserving motivation for fruits, vegetables and other plant foods.

EOMs decrease cravings for high-fat and high-sugar foods while largely preserving motivation for fruits, vegetables and other plant foods. Late-meal preference shifts: As satiety increases, patients may favor lighter, lower-fat foods over richer, more energy-dense options.

As satiety increases, patients may favor lighter, lower-fat foods over richer, more energy-dense options. Preference-intake dissociation: Patients report eating fewer less-healthful foods even though they continue to enjoy them, suggesting behavior change without corresponding changes in food preferences.

Patients report eating fewer less-healthful foods even though they continue to enjoy them, suggesting behavior change without corresponding changes in food preferences. Freed cognitive bandwidth: With fewer intrusive thoughts about food, patients may be able to better make food choices based on longer-term motivations such as health, sustainability, and personal values instead of immediate cravings.

The authors emphasize that these observations reinforce the importance of providing nutrition counseling early in treatment. Because reductions in food noise are often greatest during the first weeks of medication use, this period may represent the optimal opportunity to help patients establish sustainable dietary habits. They recommend framing plant-forward eating patterns around patients' individual values and health goals to improve long-term adherence.

In practice, this may include encouraging patients to work toward a 1:1 plant-to-animal protein ratio. Soy foods such as edamame, tofu, soymilk, tempeh, and soy protein snacks (bars, beverages, and more) can serve as a practical, versatile source of high-quality plant protein to help achieve that goal while supporting overall protein intake. Soy protein is a complete protein, providing all essential amino acids in amounts needed by the body, and has been extensively studied for its role in supporting healthy dietary patterns.

This perspective was partially funded by Soy Nutrition Institute Global, with support from U.S. Soy. Learn more at SNIGlobal.org.

Sarah Alsager, SNI Global

[email protected]

SOURCE Soy Nutrition Institute Global