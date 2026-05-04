Totality of Evidence Supports Safety and Benefits of Seed Oils, New Review Finds

Findings align with long-standing global dietary guidance from leading health organizations.

ST. LOUIS, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new comprehensive review in Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition examines the scientific literature about the health effects of seed oils and linoleic acid, concluding that the totality of clinical and observational evidence supports their safety and health benefits, particularly for cardiovascular health. Linoleic acid, the primary fatty acid in most seed oils, is an essential fatty acid that must be obtained through diet.

"Much of the concern around seed oils is driven by social media narratives rather than robust scientific evidence," said lead author Matthew Nagra, ND; Tonume Integrated Health; University of British Columbia. "Across the full body of clinical and observational research, claims linking seed oils to inflammation, oxidative stress, or cardiovascular disease risk are not supported. Replacing saturated fats with polyunsaturated fats from seed oils is consistently associated with improved cardiovascular health and aligns with global dietary recommendations."

The manuscript assesses the strengths and limitations of key studies related to common concerns and synthesizes the evidence on each:

Cardiovascular Disease -- The highest quality clinical trials indicate that linoleic acid in seed oils offers cardiovascular benefits. Replacing saturated fat with polyunsaturated fat is well recognized as a way to lower LDL-cholesterol, elevated levels of which are known to increase CVD risk.

-- The highest quality clinical trials indicate that linoleic acid in seed oils offers cardiovascular benefits. Replacing saturated fat with polyunsaturated fat is well recognized as a way to lower LDL-cholesterol, elevated levels of which are known to increase CVD risk. Inflammation -- A substantial body of clinical and epidemiological evidence shows that linoleic acid intake does not increase inflammation.

-- A substantial body of clinical and epidemiological evidence shows that linoleic acid intake does not increase inflammation. Oxidation -- Seed oils comprised mostly of polyunsaturated fats do not increase oxidized LDL levels in the human body, and they can dramatically lower LDL levels.

-- Seed oils comprised mostly of polyunsaturated fats do not increase oxidized LDL levels in the human body, and they can dramatically lower LDL levels. Cancer -- Current evidence does not support claims that seed oils increase risk.

-- Current evidence does not support claims that seed oils increase risk. Liver Fat Accumulation -- Evidence suggests linoleic acid intake reduces liver fat accumulation compared to saturated fat.

-- Evidence suggests linoleic acid intake reduces liver fat accumulation compared to saturated fat. Body Weight and Obesity -- Long-term trials and systematic reviews show little-to-no association between seed oil consumption and weight gain; some studies suggest modest reductions.

-- Long-term trials and systematic reviews show little-to-no association between seed oil consumption and weight gain; some studies suggest modest reductions. Mitochondrial dysfunction – Evidence does not support claims that seed oils impair mitochondrial function.

Findings align with global dietary guidance from leading health organizations, which emphasize limiting saturated fat to no more than 10% of total energy and replacing those fats with unsaturated fats—particularly polyunsaturated fats. This guidance is reflected in the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, recommendations from the American Heart Association to replace saturated and trans fats with nontropical liquid plant oils, and U.S. Food and Drug Administration qualified health claims recognizing oils such as corn, canola, and soybean oil for reducing coronary heart disease risk.

This manuscript was partially funded by Soy Nutrition Institute Global, with support from the United Soybean Board.

Learn more about seed oils and soybean oil: SNIGlobal.org/seedoils.

Media Contact:

Sarah Alsager, SNI Global

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SOURCE Soy Nutrition Institute Global