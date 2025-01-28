New Physician from Leading Sarasota Cardiology Practice to Now Offer the Hybrid Choice™ Concierge Program from Concierge Choice Physicians

Patients can choose a more personalized approach to managing their cardiology care

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP), the nation's leading full- service concierge medical service provider, today announced that Evan Caruso, MD, FACC, a cardiologist with Heart Specialists of Sarasota in Sarasota, FL, has enrolled in the company's Hybrid Choice™ program - an enhanced service that gives patients peace of mind with greater connectivity and support between doctor and patient. Dr. Caruso is now one of nine physicians at Heart Specialists of Sarasota to offer CCP's Hybrid Choice.

The CCP Hybrid Choice program is unique in that it offers patients the choice to join, or to remain in the traditional practice, as before. The patient decides what's right for them. The physician continues to accept insurance and government programs, as before.

The program includes a greater emphasis on lifestyle coaching and preventive health. Members enjoy a closer doctor-patient relationship, convenient ways to connect with their cardiologist directly, even after hours, and relaxed, same-day/next-day appointments that never feel rushed. They receive enhanced support and service from staff members, and medical advocacy and coordination with other health providers the patient may see. It's a comprehensive, enhanced practice experience that can be difficult to provide in today's busy, high-need medical marketplace.

"Managing heart health often requires a level of trust between a doctor and patient, something can take time to build. This special program allows for that time," says Dr. Caruso. "I look forward to practicing this personalized style of medicine and guiding my patients toward their best health. I believe the extra service and peace of mind can be transformative."

Heart Specialists of Sarasota has two locations: 1950 Arlington Street, Suite 400, Sarasota, FL 34239 and 435 S. Osprey Avenue, Suite 100, Sarasota, FL 34239. For more information on Dr. Caruso's Hybrid Choice program, patients can call (877) 888-5590 or email [email protected].

About Evan Caruso, MD, FACC

Dr. Evan Caruso obtained his medical degree from Tufts University School of Medicine in 2015. He completed his Internal Medicine training at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital from 2015-2018 accompanied by a focus in Medical Education. He went on to complete his fellowship in Cardiovascular Disease at Cooper University Hospital in 2021 and his advanced sub-specialty fellowship in Interventional Cardiology at Brown University in 2022. Dr. Caruso is Board Certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in Internal Medicine, Cardiovascular Diseases, Adult Echocardiography, and Nuclear Cardiology and Interventional Cardiology. Dr. Caruso specializes in all aspects of cardiology with a particular interest in coronary and structural interventions, cardiogenic shock, and advanced mechanical circulatory support.

About Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP)

Dedicated to providing real options for patients and physicians, Concierge Choice Physicians™ is the largest private provider of the full range of concierge programs available today—Hybrid and FullFlex™. The company provides innovative, flexible and affordable models proven to work in medical practices of any size—from solo physicians to large medical practice corporations—both independent and affiliated with hospitals or health systems. Headquartered in Rockville Centre, NY, the company has worked with more than 500 physicians in 29 states. For more information, please visit www.ccpmd.com.

