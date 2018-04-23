New PickUp USA Fitness Franchise Opening in San Diego

Founded in 2011, PickUp USA gyms are full-service fitness clubs with services focused on basketball. Their clubs offer group and private basketball training, weight and cardio rooms, lounges, locker rooms, retail merchandise, and the company's main attraction – pickup basketball with referees.

Mike and Michelle Izzi are the owners of the new PickUp USA club in San Diego. When asked what his top reasons were for starting a PickUp USA, Mike responded, "I have a real passion for basketball, and for years have been working on a variation of this business model. I really like the simplicity of the business model at PickUp USA. I believe there is a tremendous opportunity for this franchise because there is nothing else like it in San Diego."

In a statement released from PickUp USA's corporate office in Los Angeles, PickUp USA's Founder and President, Jordan Meinster, talked about his connection to the San Diego market. "All of the markets we're in are amazing, but San Diego has a special place in my heart," says Meinster. "I lived in Lemon Grove for years, and would play pickup ball at local gyms and parks in the area almost every day. Those times were a huge part of the inspiration for starting PickUp USA. Mike and Michelle are perfect partners for us, and I know the players in San Diego are going to love what we offer."

San Diego is the eighth-largest city in the United States and second-largest in California. It is known for its mild year-round climate, extensive beaches, long association with the United States Navy, and recent emergence as a healthcare and biotechnology development center. San Diego County also has a massive population of basketball players that PickUp USA estimates totals over 300,000 youth and adults.

PickUp USA San Diego is aiming to open in late 2018. More information on PickUp USA can be found at: www.pickupusafitness.com

