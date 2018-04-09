New PickUp USA Fitness Franchise Opening in the Bay Area

Founded in 2011, PickUp USA gyms are full-service fitness clubs with services focused on basketball. Their clubs offer group and private basketball training, weight and cardio rooms, lounges, locker rooms, retail merchandise, and the company's main attraction – pickup basketball with referees.

Chris and Karen Tran are the owners of the new PickUp USA club in the Silicon Valley area of Northern California. When asked what his top reasons were for starting a PickUp USA, Chris responded, "My professional career has primarily been in finance and wealth management which has been great, however the next chapter is to have a bigger impact in the health and wellness industry, my natural element."

The Trans stated that they are looking to serve their community, and fill a gap in their market. "Not all folks have access to a fun, competitive, and safe environment to play basketball," says Chris. "Basketball translates to other aspects off court. Building stronger players to better serve as class-act citizens has always been an area I have been interested in."

In a statement released from PickUp USA's corporate office in Los Angeles, PickUp USA's National Director of Operations, Gary Mazakian, emphasized the potential for the new location in Northern California. "People have been asking us for years when are we going to open in the Bay Area," says Mazakian. "Chris and Karen fully understand the vision of our brand, and are set-up nicely to deliver the PickUp USA experience to consumers in the Silicon Valley."

The Silicon Valley is home to many of the world's largest high-tech corporations, including the headquarters of 39 businesses in the Fortune 1000, and thousands of startup companies. The area also has a robust basketball culture, fueled in-part by the global popularity of the home town Golden State Warriors.

PickUp USA Silicon Valley is aiming to open in late 2018. More information on PickUp USA can be found at: www.pickupusafitness.com

