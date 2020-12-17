New platform launched to highlight ties between Singapore and China's Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao

Being one of the biggest media groups based in Guangdong and the biggest Chinese media group in Singapore, the two partnering organisations will make use of their resources to bring insights into China's highly-anticipated economic plan, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA), and provide information on the Area's advantageous policies, industrial and economic development, culture and people's livelihood.

The webpage is also expected to perform as a platform to bring together the enterprises and individuals that contributed to connections between Singapore and the GBA. It will focus on individual stories that showcase the latest and diverse possibilities for partnership between GBA and Southeast-Asian countries.

"Explore GBA" is a step forward for the partnership between Nanfang Media Group and CMG. Since 2018, the two media groups have been working to facilitate communication and information exchanges between Singapore and Guangdong, one of the most rapidly-developing provinces in China.

In addition, an online seminar was held as the 'Explore GBA' webpage unveiled, where enterprises and professionals were invited to share their experience of doing business in the GBA and the new opportunities they have found since the Covid-19 pandemic.

It's been learned that another online seminar on the topic of digital economy is scheduled for early 2021. More information about the event will be available on the 'Explore GBA' webpage:

https://www.zaobao.com/special/report/supplement/greater-bay-area

