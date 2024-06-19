New Podcast "The Move in Healthcare Growth" Launches to Support Healthcare Marketers Nationwide

A new weekly podcast from Unlock Health designed to answer the big question on healthcare marketers' minds – What is THE MOVE for growth?

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unlock Health, a tech-enabled growth platform for healthcare providers and fast-growing digital health organizations, today announced the launch of a new podcast for healthcare marketers: The Move in Healthcare Growth. Hosted by Larry Williams and Dave Grauel, two seasoned marketers with deep roots in healthcare, the podcast aims to extend a lifeline to those feeling overwhelmed by the demands of their roles and foster a community of professionals who are navigating the unique challenges of the healthcare industry.

"Everywhere you look across the healthcare industry, the pain points are the same - narrow revenue margins, rapidly evolving landscape, inflation, labor capacity, and more – the list goes on," said Brandon Edwards, CEO and co-founder of Unlock Health. "As the leading end-to-end healthcare growth platform, we're working with our clients to overcome these issues and solve some of their thorniest problems using our key lines of business: marketing, product, and managed care. In the competitive marketing industry where gatekeeping is the norm, we believe that knowledge is power and so we intend to unravel many of those challenges with you on the podcast."

"By bringing together voices from across the industry to share, learn, and inspire, we're hoping to crowdsource ideas and solutions to the challenges we're all facing," adds Larry Williams, industry strategist at Unlock Health and co-host of The Move in Healthcare Growth podcast.

Released weekly, each episode of The Move in Healthcare Growth will feature a guest expert to share insights from their area of the marketing landscape, providing listeners with strategies to navigate the complex world of healthcare marketing. Podcast guests will include John Lynn, Founder of Healthcare Scene, on The Move in Building a Health IT Community; Julie Plummer, VP of healthcare marketing at Onsite Women's Health, on The Move in B2C to B2B Marketing; and Christy Van Der Westhuizen, VP of sales and marketing at MBK Senior Living, on The Move in Thought Leadership Marketing.

"The Move in Healthcare Growth" is now available wherever you listen to podcasts. For more information, visit themovemarketingpodcast.com

About Unlock Health

At Unlock Health, we're on a mission to connect people to care through a unique blend of creativity, data, and expertise. As the first growth enablement solution purpose-built for healthcare organizations, we know the key to unlocking revenue potential is integration, so we tore down silos to create a unified team to service all our clients' needs from marketing to technology to revenue strategy. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Unlock Health stands as the largest marketing and advertising agency exclusively focused on U.S. healthcare providers and health services, boasting a team of 348 professionals. Visit us at http:/www.unlockhealthnow.com and join us in reshaping the future of healthcare.

