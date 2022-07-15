New Poll from EWTN News and RealClear Opinion Research Finds Likely Catholic Voters Disagree with Transgender Ideology, Support Increased Border Security

Poll Finds Decreased Support for President Biden Compared to 2020 Election

WASHINGTON, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EWTN News and RealClear Opinion Research have partnered to conduct a deep-dive poll on Catholic voters' attitudes and trends ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

In the poll, Catholics weigh in about their views regarding President Biden, abortion, and gender ideology in the classroom. Respondents expressed deep concerns over attacks on churches and Catholic artwork and monuments and supported increasing the border security of the United States.

The new poll was conducted before the Supreme Court ruled in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, a landmark case which overturned Roe v. Wade. Though it found a slim majority of likely Catholic voters opposed overturning Roe v. Wade, an overwhelming majority of likely Catholic voters supported at least limiting abortion to the first trimester. Likely Catholic voters also opposed forcing healthcare workers to perform procedures to which they were morally opposed, including abortion and sex-change operations.

A clear majority of likely Catholic voters believe supporting transgender ideology conflicts with the Catholic faith. Similar majorities opposed allowing biological boys to compete on biological girls' sports teams and allowing K-12 school administrators to hide a student's gender identity or a new name from that student's parents.

Some key highlights from the poll:

President Biden

45% of likely Catholic voters have a favorable view of President Biden while 53% have an unfavorable view.

o 43% of Mass-attending (weekly+) Catholics have a favorable view of President Biden and 55% have an unfavorable view.

47% of likely Catholic voters approve of President Biden's job performance while 53% disapprove.

o 45% of Mass-attending (weekly+) Catholics approve of Biden's job performance while 55% disapprove.

Abortion

82% of likely Catholic voters support restrictions on abortion

o 24% support legalizing first-trimester abortions.

o 8% support legalizing second-trimester abortions.

o 32% support abortion in cases of rape, incest, or to save the life of the mother.

o 9% support abortion only to save the life of the mother.

o 9% support a total ban on abortion.

58% of likely Catholic voters oppose forcing healthcare workers to perform procedures to which they are morally opposed.

Education

90% of likely Catholic voters believe parents should have more information about their child's school curriculum.

65% of likely Catholic voters believe parents should play a role in helping to determine what is taught in schools.

68% of likely Catholic voters oppose K-12 school administrators hiding a student's gender identity or a new name from that student's parents.

67% of likely Catholic voters oppose allowing biological boys to compete against biological girls on school sports teams.

67% of likely Catholic voters oppose allowing biological boys to use girls' bathrooms, locker rooms, and showers if they identify as female.

33% of likely Catholic voters have considered education alternatives for their children due to their school's emphasis on gender identity.

Policy

74% of likely Catholic voters were more likely to vote for a candidate who supports increasing border security.

53% of likely Catholic voters were less likely to vote for a candidate who supports taxpayer funded abortions in the United States .

. 60% of likely Catholic voters were less likely to vote for a candidate who supports legal abortion at any stage of pregnancy.

82% of likely Catholic voters were more likely to vote for a candidate who supports religious freedom of people of faith.

84% of likely Catholic voters are concerned about attacks on Catholic churches across the country.

81% of likely Catholic voters are concerned about attack on pro-life clinics across the country.

71% of likely Catholic voters are concerned about protests outside the homes of Supreme Court justices.

Catholic Faith:

50% of likely Catholic voters believe the Eucharist is the transformed body and blood of Christ rather than a symbol.

o 73% of Mass-attending (weekly+) Catholics believe the same.

65% of likely Catholic voters believe Purgatory is real.

56% of likely Catholic voters believe that supporting transgender ideology conflicts with the Catholic faith.

63% of likely Catholic voters believe that gender is created by God, while 25% of likely Catholic voters believe individuals can determine their own gender.

"This new EWTN News/RealClear Opinion Research poll finds that Catholics – like the majority of Americans – are dissatisfied with the direction of the country, have largely negative views about most of the institutions of government save for the Supreme Court, and are deeply concerned about attacks and vandalism against churches and pro-life clinics," Matthew Bunson, Executive Editor of EWTN News stated.

"As we head toward the mid-term election, President Biden faces an uphill struggle to win back the Catholic support he received in the 2020 election cycle, said Bunson. Right now, the atmosphere seems to favor the Republicans, but we have four months ahead and Catholics will once again play a crucial role in deciding who will end up in control of Congress."

Andrew Walworth, Chief Content officer at Real Clear Politics, added "Catholic voters have soured on President Biden, and 57 percent do not have much, or any confidence that the Biden administration can reduce inflation in the next year. That could be bad news for Democrats in the midterms."

"At the same time Catholic voters in our poll are split nearly evenly in their preference for Congress (44% Republican, 43% Democrat), with 13 percent saying they haven't made up their minds. If "all politics is local," as Tip O'Neill used to say, that could soften the blow for Democrats in November."

METHODOLOGY

From June 13 to June 23, 2022, RealClear Opinion Research conducted a poll of Catholics who are registered and say they are likely to vote in the midterm elections in the United States. Respondents were contacted online, and the survey was offered in both English and Spanish. The sample size of likely voters was N=1,757 with a credibility interval of +/-2.58% at a 95% confidence level.

Link to poll results: http://ewtnnews.com/poll

About EWTN:

EWTN News is a service of EWTN Global Catholic Network. In its 41st year, EWTN is the largest religious media network in the world. EWTN's 11 global TV channels are broadcast in multiple languages 24 hours a day, seven days a week to over 400 million television households in more than 150 countries and territories. EWTN platforms also include radio services transmitted through SIRIUS/XM, iHeart Radio, and over 500 domestic and international AM & FM radio affiliates; a worldwide shortwave radio service; one of the largest Catholic websites in the U.S.; electronic and print news services, including Catholic News Agency, "The National Catholic Register" newspaper, and several global news wire services; as well as EWTN Publishing, its book publishing division.

About RealClear Opinion Research:

RealClear Opinion Research is a service from RealClearPolitics that conducts original research on social trends shaping America and the world. For more information, visit http://www.realclearmediagroup.com/realclearopinionresearch

