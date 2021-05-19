HELSINKI, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Frame and Crane care is a new extended protection for forest machines that have an PONSSE Active Care service agreement

The Frame and Crane care covers main frame structures for up to 10,000 engine hours if the machine has a valid service agreement during that period. PONSSE Active care service agreement needs to be valid for the whole period, but the agreement can be made in several parts.

"With the new Frame and Crane care package our customers can get even more out from their service agreements." says Eveliina Pölkki, Product Group Responsible for service agreements at Ponsse Plc.

PONSSE Frame and Crane care covers following frame structures: front and rear frame, middle pivot and articulated frames, crane base, main, lifting and luffing booms without extensions and pillars.

The new Frame and Crane care is valid for machines that have service agreements and are manufactured starting from 2021.

Ponsse Active Care service agreements ensure maximum productivity

Ponsse Active Care service agreements comprise the best possible service for forest machine entrepreneurs: you can focus on your key business, logging, while Ponsse takes care of scheduled maintenance, machine optimization and extended cover. You forest machine will maintain its performance, reliability, and productivity from one logging site to the next. Forest machines maintained regularly by professionals using only high-quality and original Ponsse parts, lubricants and filters remain in good operating condition and retain their value well.

More information:

Eveliina Pölkki, Product Group Responsible, service agreements

Tel. +358 40 5324175, [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ponsse-oyj/r/new-ponsse-frame-and-crane-care-for-service-agreements,c3349341

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/ponsse-oyj/i/img-3917,c2914223 IMG 3917

SOURCE Ponsse Oyj