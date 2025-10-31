New Post-Apocalyptic Christian Thriller Challenges the Church's Future

Author Jay C. Bugg delivers a story focusing on faith, sacrifice, and spiritual awakening

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Jay C. Bugg often reflects that the greatest threat to humanity's survival isn't the destruction outside, but the unraveling from within society itself. In pursuit of sharing this belief, he presents "Journey to Antipodes," a new dystopian thriller of the future, where one man's message about the Second Coming of Jesus threatens to upset the order of a post-apocalyptic Earth.

Set in a world recovering from a global asteroid impact, readers meet Dr. Judah Eisen, a converted rabbi whose scholarship and personal conviction lead him to proclaim a new truth: the Second Coming of Christ may have already occurred with the destruction of the Temple in AD 70.

At his side is Nolan McDonald, his young protégé who embodies the fullness of Christ in a way the world has never seen. As Judah nears the end of his life, it is Nolan who must carry the message of his aging mentor to the colonies banished to the outer edges of the wilderness, the city of Antipodes.

"When writing this novel, I wanted to indulge in an apocalyptic adventure while displaying deep theological inquiry, challenging my reader to reexamine their assumptions about prophecy, salvation, and the future of Christianity itself," Bugg said.

Written for those craving a fresh, high-stakes adventure combined with spiritual depth, Bugg invites readers to wrestle with questions of faith, truth, and destiny, pushing them to reexamine long-held beliefs considering scripture and history.

"For those who open these pages, be open to a journey of reflection in the Christian faith, a journey of heart, intellect, and conviction that can linger long after the final chapter," Bugg said.

About the author

Jay Bugg received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Biblical Studies from Covenant College, Lookout Mountain, G.A. His studies included four years of Classical and Koine Greek, the language of the New Testament. He has spent more than 40 years studying Church History, Systematic Theology, and Eschatology-the study of the end times. He believes Jesus Christ is the Son of God and real life only comes from embracing the mystery of "Christ in me". He and his wife Cathryn live in Austin, T.X.

