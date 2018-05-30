New Practical Nursing Diploma Program Available at Herzing University-Akron

Students will receive classroom instruction from experienced and supportive nursing leaders and will participate in hands-on learning in Herzing's nursing skills lab and simulation lab, as well as through required clinical experiences. Once the program is complete, students will be prepared to take the National Council Licensing Examination for Practical Nurses (NCLEX-PN).

"The healthcare sector continues to be the top employer in Northeast Ohio, and our new LPN program makes it easier to get started in this growing field," said Herzing-Akron Campus President Bill Cassidy. "These new LPNs will help our healthcare partners address staffing needs at skilled nursing facilities, physician's offices and hospitals."

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Ohio is one of five states with the highest level of employment for licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses. Nationally, the organization predicts employment for LPNs to increase by as much as 12 percent through 2026.

"It makes sense for us to continue to expand and invest in our nursing programs, especially as our population ages and health management needs amplify," Cassidy said. "We're excited to announce the opening of a new nursing simulation lab in 2019, which will help our students gain more hands-on training."

Herzing's Akron campus has seen increased interest in both the new LPN program as well as its existing Associate of Applied Science in Nursing degree that trains students to become registered nurses (RNs). In fact, more than 90 percent of Herzing's Akron students passed the NCLEX-RN last year.

Herzing's practical nursing curriculum is designed so that students who wish to advance their nursing education could enroll directly into the university's Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program. Students can choose between several flexible learning options and transfer up to 24 credits from the practical nursing diploma to other Herzing nursing programs.

Herzing University also offers a variety of other nursing and healthcare specialties, including an online Master of Science in Nursing degree and post-graduate certificate programs.

